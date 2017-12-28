Cyborg Nation Episode 2: The Weight Cut Begins

(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

In this episode of Cyborg Nation #UFC219, Cris Cyborg visits her friend Larissa Reis, starts her weight cutting and completes some mandatory promo work. Cyborg Nation is an all access video series bringing fans behind the craziness that is UFC Fight Week.

