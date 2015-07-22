HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cutman Stich Duran Says UFC Let Him Go for Speaking Out About Reebok Deal

July 22, 2015
The UFC‘s new apparel deal with Reebok ruffled a lot of feathers, including those of longtime UFC cutman Jacob “Stitch” Duran, who spoke out about how the deal affected him and his peers.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Duran said that the UFC cut him loose for doing so.

A little background: Duran and his fellow cutmen, much like the fighters in the Octagon, had sponsorship deals that helped to supplement their UFC income. But when the Reebok deal went into effect, which blocks other sponsors inside the Octagon, the cutmen, like the fighters, were no longer allowed to wear sponsor apparel or logos inside the Octagon.

Stitch DuranThe one big difference, Duran said that the cutmen were not getting a piece of the Reebok pie.

“No reason Reebok couldn’t be getting that exposure now. I wonder if Reebok realizes they are missing a nice piece of real estate,” Duran told bloodyelbow.com. “We told our concerns to our higher ups who brought them to their higher ups, but we were informed it’s a no-go. We were told there’s nothing left in the kitty for us so there wasn’t much we could do.”

Duran said he would likely have to look for further work as a cutman with boxers in order to make up for the loss of sponsorship money. He prefers MMA, but told bloodyelbow that he and his peers were discouraged from working with other MMA promotions, that although they were independent contractors, it was “not highly recommended,” a sort of “unwritten rule.”

It appears now that “unwritten rules” or not, Duran will be turning more to boxing and other mixed martial arts promotions for work.

UFC officials had no comment on the situation when contact by MMAWeekly.com.

(Photo courtesy of StitchDuran.com)

  • Jay Magallon

    He’s going to be just fine. Stitch Duran just might be the most desired, employable, fired ex-UFC employee in history.

  • Lance

    I find it weird that the cutmen had sponsorships. Do they not get a regular paycheck for working a bout? Don’t trainers in most other sports just get regular pay for their job?

    • Aaron Stowell

      Most trainer and cut men are independent contractor, self employed, so they dont get a regular pay check. They only get paid if working and can be dismissed with out legal reasoning.

  • guest

    Just another reason to dislike the ufc. Stitch didn’t even badmouth the deal, he just answered a question about him getting zero upside to the reebok deal. Baldy can go to hell.

  • All the Reebok deal does is take money out of fighters pockets and more in to the UFC’S

    Good thing i never pay for the pay per views anymore UP YOURS!!

  • Darin

    It’s understandable that Reebok can’t afford to compensate corner guys; they’re paying Chinese children tens of dollars a month to make their shoes. Are those new uniforms made in America, Dana?

  • Udo Krone

    I cancel my FightPass abo, i will never spent one € to the UFC in my life.
    That reebok deal is bad for the Fighters, with there own sponsors they make a lot more money!

  • taylor2008

    Wow the UFC is sounding more and more like some type of communist group. I bet Reeboks shoes and clothes are made in china. Another communist group. Stitch was a good guy I heard. Seems like UFC gestapos let people go if anything negative is said. Thats called communism dana.

    • GrasshopperMMA

      You don’t know what communism is.

      • taylor2008

        No I dont. Just have friends that moved from russia and saw all that growing up. I just put it on here for fun. Communism and socialism is a cancer and should be stopped.

        • BarrysHypocrisy

          So, in other words, you have no idea what you’re talking about.

          • taylor2008

            Communism is a system of social organization in which all economic acts are controlled by a single party. Also control media and people. Sounds like the UFC and what this country is slowly turning into.

            No I dont know what I am talking about.

          • BarrysHypocrisy

            Oh looky…..he knows how to cut and paste from Wikipedia. Good job boy.

            If you think that the UFC and communism are the same thing, you are are much stupider than you appear.

          • taylor2008

            Oh looky I didnt. You want the definition I wrote it. Far more intelligent than an idiot like you.

          • BarrysHypocrisy

            So wait: in your original post, you said you didn’t have any idea what communism was, you just posted it for “fun” and now you’re the resident expert on communism….

            You just keep making yourself look stupider and stupider. It must be a full time job.

          • taylor2008

            I was being sarcastic, but thats why you arent very bright. Never said I was an expert. And usually when people like you have to make up lies that I am pretending to be a resident expert….you already lost. Dont bother replying back. I dont like to talk to uneducated idiots like you.

          • BarrysHypocrisy

            hahahahaha….hahahaha…..boy, you keep digging yourself deeper and deeper into the stupidity hole with each post. At first said you didn’t know anything about communism and and then you said you did and now you’re saying you were just kidding. You contradict yourself more and more each time you post. Keep it up; you’re giving me a good laugh.

          • GrasshopperMMA

            Well the single party you mention is pertaining to government which UFC is not. Also you can negotiate pay with the UFC unlike communism. I’m not gonna call you names like the other guy but you shouldn’t just throw that word around. Thats the equivalence of people who throw the word slavery around when they are asked to work overtime. And communism on paper is the best form of government. The problem with that is that paper doesn’t mean anything to the people who control it.

          • Timothy Malone

            Communism on paper will not work. It is a fundamentally flawed system. That is why it always fails every time it is tried.

        • Gary Love

          UFC is a prime example of libertarian laissez faire capitalism, in which business owners bleed their workers dry and hog most of the profits. In Marxist socialism, the workers control the means of production.

          • Groinstrike

            LoL Gary Love…. Yeah workers do great under Marxist rule… How many millions starved to death in China, and Russia from it?

          • Gary Love

            That’s communism. Denmark, Finland, Neatharlands, Sweden, Belgium, and Norway are all socialist countries that have higher standards of living than the US. Marxism is a theory, not a practical application like communism is.

          • Groinstrike

            Not a fair comparison. They are tiny countries, with virtually no military. They depend on other countries for protection, and have few minorities. Force them to defend themselves, and send them large numbers of minorities and see how they do.

          • Gary Love

            “They have few minorities”, whoa take it easy Trump lol :D. FYI, I am a minority, and myself nor anyone else in my family has ever been on public assistance or even arrested.
            Most of them (4/6) are NATO countries with very impressive firepower given their size, and where our allies in both the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars. They also assisted our country domestically following Hurricane Katrina.
            I don’t know if you follow world events, but it looks like Russia is trying to reclaim the lands they lost following the Cold War, which would violate the Warsaw Pact, which in turn would obligate them to assist us in shutting down Russian expansion. That, and they share a common enemy with us to their right flank in radical Islam. Not bad for a few socialist countries that are smaller than the average U.S. State.

  • Leonard

    More reason to bootleg fights

  • Aaron Stowell

    U.F.C… F.U.. My money counts

  • More of a reason to never purchase PPV’s. Once KARMA makes the UFC start hitting rock bottom, I will not feel one bit sorry for either single one of the top BRASS. Starting with Garbagy Dana

  • Gutman

    Pure communism. They only care about dollars and there brand name. Top level fighters are in Dana’s circle and protected..and. get pampered. I get that. Protect your investments,. But don’t fire ppl for speaking there mind you “Commis” .. If you don’t blow Dana regularly you get fired.. More. Money really makes people the true ass wipes nature indented them being..

    • ac

      Pretty sure that’s capitalism…

  • Get Real

    With the UFC apparently only returning 12%of revenue back to it’s athlete’s, DO NOT GIVE THEM A CENT UNTIL THE LAW SUIT TO BRING THEM TO ACCOUNT IS SORTED OUT. Your $ will just fuel Fat Dana and the 4 Titties brothers egos and private jets!

    • GrasshopperMMA

      If you go by the 12% logic then that means you cant buy food, clothes, medicine, etc. Most company’s make over 400% profit. Sad truth.

      • Get Real

        The NBA and MBL return over 80%, the sad truth (if you read the details in the legal case suing the UFC) is that the UFC returns the lowest percentage of revenue to athletes out of any sporting organization/company/association/league etc in sports 🙁

        • Thomas Moore

          The NBA & MLB both have UNIONS….Maybe time for MMA to collectively bargin…

        • GrasshopperMMA

          You can’t compare the UFC to those companies yet. They have more assets therefore more liquidity. For the UFC to stay afloat they need that money to expand and when they take a hit it won’t put them under. If anything most businesses will say they give too much. One day we will look back on this and the UFC will be the company that got MMA mainstream and etc. When that day comes fighters pay will be different. They are building the sport for the future. You can see that by looking at all the money their investing internationally. One day it will be as big as soccer. It will be in the Olympics. This will all be possible because the UFC.

          • Get Real

            Yeah, I get it now, Dana’s private jet and huge bank balance, massive ego, iron-fisted, cold hearted, don’t mess with me or get stuffed attitude, and paying 99% of fighters didley squat is ALL for the future of MMA (cough cough).

          • GrasshopperMMA

            Ok now compare that to anyone in NFL or MLB etc. They act the same so your argument doesn’t make sense dude. You just sound salty about the sport you love.

          • Get Real

            Yes I love the sport, but not the way the UFC runs or manages it’s athlete’s. Get it now, genius?

          • GrasshopperMMA

            Genius don’t you get it? Every business is like that. So that means you don’t like anything. You can’t just pick and choose.

          • Get Real

            Genius, please read the details of the legal case suing the UFC which is readily available on the Internet. Other sporting organisation’s /companies/leagues in comparison puts the UFC at the bottom of the revenue to salary scale. GET IT NOW CANCER ANGRY GENIUS? Go and read it or shut the F… up! Using cancer as an excuse to abuse people on the Internet is just as disgusting.

          • Get Real

            Every “Sporting” business does not treat their athlete’s the same as the UFC does. Ok genius, name 1, just 1, that pays 12% back to athletes. Damn genius, I’ll make this easy, name one that pays less than 30% back? Now no more off topic rebuttals, just name a damn sporting company /league/organization. Just 1 name, clear?

          • Get Real

            Name one “sporting” business that pays less than 30 % back to its athletes? UFC pays 12% apparently. No off topic rebuttal, just name one business. Just 1 name to make it easy.

          • GrasshopperMMA

            Soccer, hockey, football, baseball etc. You just don’t get it. Ufc doesn’t pay back as much as them but they don’t pay back more than 12 percent. That 12 percent your quoting and reading is after expenses. Meaning after profit and after paying other employees and etc. You just don’t get it. I am done talking to you because you don’t have any sense. Take care dude.

          • Get Real

            Oh I get it. You couldn’t name ONE that pays less than 30% AND you contradict yourself. P.s. I’m an Accountant 😉
            Now go and read that legal case. Or just sh– the F— UP!

          • Get Real

            Your above post said don’t compare to the NBA or MBL and now your saying go compare it. Haha that’s a good one. Quick, go and hit your edit, delete or flag button rofl. P.s. I took a screen shot just incase.

        • wess32

          I think the UFC is greedy because most other sports pay their athletes enough to not need personal sponsors to play and train…These guys get paid enough to train and eat without having to work jobs…So now some lower level fighters with a ton of potential will need to take a part time job. Do you think that might effect some guy’s trying to excel and grow within the sport? I do!
          They should have paid better FIRST then Take the sponsors away…An they didn’t take them away they just took the sponsor money for themselves! and cut out the fighters! WHAT WOULD ANY SPORT BE WITHOUT ITS ATHLETES?

      • earlsimmons

        You need food and clothes. We dont need UFC. Great comparison though.

    • BarrysHypocrisy

      Yeah, why should the OWNERS OF THE COMPANY (who put up their own money to buy and run the company) be allowed to make and keep a profit, right?

      Here’s my suggestion: if you don’t like the way the UFC runs their business, they put up your own money and start your own MMA promotion. That way, YOU can pay the fighters what you think they deserve.

      • wess32

        No I just started streaming fights without giving my money…Now that I know its not going to fighters much I don’t feel so bad!

        • BarrysHypocrisy

          Good thing you posted on here that you’re stealing the UFC’s fights, they LOVE that. I’m sure their team of techies and lawyers will find it easy to track you down and prosecute you.

          • wess32

            Watching a fight and sharing a stream to upload for lots of people to watch is different dummy…They are gonna come take my 1987 Camry? LMAO

            If they want my debts they can sue me for those!

          • BarrysHypocrisy

            Oh I get it now: you don’t have a job and can’t afford the fights.

          • wess32

            Yep…You know man…You’ve known me for years right…Jack azz!

            Go back to the basement after you check your moms mail!

            I hope your job asks you to give up 15% of your salary and not only not complain but be happy that they allow you to work for them!

            Then maybe you might get how ridiculously lopsided this is!

          • BarrysHypocrisy

          • wess32

            LOL I bet I have a better job than you Idiot! Do you work for a fortune 500???

          • BarrysHypocrisy

          • BarrysHypocrisy

          • Roscoe Gauldin

            I understand the point you’re trying to make, “its my company and ill do what I want.” but, like most successful companies the bosses rely on the workers just as much as the workers rely on the bosses. if you treat you’re employees like garbage, then that’s what you’re going to get in return. yes, the fighters work for the ufc and that is who pays them, but if it wasn’t for the fighters then the ufc wouldn’t be making nothing.

        • wess32

          What…You mean people get mad when you already underpay them and then drop kick them out of the way to steal their promotion money?
          Crazy right… its like these fighters don’t want the UFC to have 99.9% of all the revenue! and still search for a way to take their .01% Hmmm

          • BarrysHypocrisy

            Put your money where your mouth is and start your own promotion. That way you can take all of the risk and use your own money to pay the fighters what you think they deserve.

            Remember: nobody is forcing these fighters to work for the UFC.

        • guy smith

          you’re a total dipshit and should not be allowed to speak, period.

  • Get Real

    I wonder who will replace Stitch, some cheap, inexperienced, b grade yes man who leaves fighters looking permanently like Diego Sanchez after the Gilbert Melendez fight? I bet a heap of fighters are concerned.

  • Good for Stitch!
    Now he can go make his millions in income without the UFC holding him back.
    Everybody should be happy – right?

    • Kris-tyahn

      Don’t know about millions, but I guarantee you, he will be able to make more money elswhere, thats a fact! Just loses out on the best fights/fighters, but more money. I’m sure he doesnt make a boat load of money being a cut man, let alone losing additional money NOT paid by the UFC b/c he can’t put his sponsors on his clothing.

  • himler adams

    Cutmen should fix the cuts and keep quiet.

    • Gary Love

      You should keep quiet.

      • elentius

        Agreed!

    • Kris-tyahn

      Maybe u should take your own advice idiot!

  • John Youwer

    Just another reason why the UFC Sucks.

  • Gary Love

    Stitch and the refs were the only non fighter constants at UFC cards that are tolerable and actually serve a purpose. Rogan, Goldberg, Buffer, White, and the Octagon girls are all played out and annoying.

  • Toll Troll

    The whole Reebok deal is BS, and the uniforms look like sh*t.

  • Toll Troll

    Did Stitch stitch Christy Mack up?

  • Seth

    That sucks…Hope everything turns out good for you, Stich!

  • sidcley s.lemes

  • wer

    Lauzon has commented on this in his recent blog entry…. and what a UFC puppet he has become. So pathetic 🙁 He says Stitch was venting etc. Come on dude, he only shared freely accessible information! He didn’t even express any specific opinion, let alone a negative opinion targeting anyone or anything. This is ridiculous.

  • jimmy777

    Can a fighter / fighters hire him for their corner?

  • Concerned

    The UFC has received my last dollar. I will do as everyone else does and watch free. This is the only way to affect the top brass. No one should buy the next card to show support for the fighters and their camps.

    • Kris-tyahn

      Excatly what I said above, and have done for the last 2 years. Watch the fights at the bar or my friends house or streem it live on my computer. Suck it UFC/Dana White, you cheap ass bastards!

  • BarrysHypocrisy

  • Collideoverme

    Bad bad move by the UFC.

  • drkdisciple

    Wonder how much he was getting paid as a cutman to request a sponsorship deal? On a side note those Reebok jump suits are just pathetic!

  • himler adams

    cutman is like a golf caddy. carry the bag fix the cut just shut up and do the grunt work. no one goes to a fight wanting to see stitch. UFC losing stitch is like an ocean liner losing a lounge chair.

    • Kevin Glenn Sr. (da what)

      even though this is 2 years ago. it shows you what you know about golf. “golf caddy’s just carry the bag” good caddy’s know about the land golf is played on as much if not more than some/most golfers. the top Caddy’s make high 6 and even 7 figures. how about you, $26,500 maybe $35 with overtime? and you make these people out to be inanimate objects? or maybe like a good dog? so far about 1.9 million people have found out what your made of. I bet you a thousand bucks you beat your wife/girlfriend and your dog. wtf man! breathe when you try to think next time. then think again. what can one expect from a trump Nazi!!! he was like this even before the commies put him in office. how about you? still you got me there hillary is an evil thing…

  • himler adams

    Stich ain’t no fricking star. Stich thinks he is a star but he ain’t. No loss. Cutmen should be scene never heard.

    • gdod25

      Seen? As in have you seen how much money the UFC has stolen from fighters and cut Men?

    • Kris-tyahn

      “YOUR” and idiot… “Sea” what “eye” did there?!? Imagine a guy who wanted to get paid for lost wages… what a jerk!?!
      Maybe you should try to learn how to speak and apparently spell English before commenting like the moron you are.

      FYI dummy: You’re – see – I

  • gdod25

    I thought Reebok was for synchronized swimming and tennis.

  • Kris-tyahn

    Yeah I’m sure you would just STFU if your employer decided to take a significant amount of your salary away…. actually you probably would, I bet you’re one of those pussies who ask people how high, when they tell you to jump. Ask the fighters how important cut men are and how many would choose Stitch as the guy to work on them in between rounds.
    FYI you idiot, if he worked in the NFL, he wouldn’t have to worry about being paid, the NFL pay their athletes and employees more then enough, unlike the UFC who only take care of the top fighters who make them millions. Eventhough the UFC don’t realize that the undercard fighters eventually become Stars. Used to love the UFC, still love the sport/MMA, but HATE the UFC. Would love nothing more than to see fighters go elsewhere. Which is why I haven’t spent a cent on the UFC in almost 2 years. No more paying for PPV’s or merchandise and especially not going to anymore events.

  • Kris-tyahn

    Nice to talk/read comments from someone with common sense unlike several of the idiots above, who apparently don’t have the balls or intelligence to fight for money their employer is taking away from them. Must be hard for those idiots to accept lost wages… when it comes to other people. MORONS!

  • Gerald

    He’s the best Cutman in the fight game and an icon in the sport. Who cares whether you liked his jacket or not? Dana White didn’t make this decision for aesthetics he made it so that he could have more money and his employees would have less. This is just another one of the thoughtless things the ufc does. It’s damaged the brand and it will continue to until somebody gets a handle on the egos at the top.

               

