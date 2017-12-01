Custom Suits, Weight Cuts, and Open Workouts (UFC 218 Embedded)

On Episode 4 of UFC 218 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway gets fitted for a custom suit and ice skates in the Michigan cold. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez start shedding weight. Heavyweight Francis Ngannou and lightweight Justin Gaethje both train for knockouts in their respective fights.

The stars of the main and co-main events – Holloway, Aldo, Ngannou and heavyweight Alistair Overeem — entertain at open workouts.

UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday, December 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

