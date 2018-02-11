Curtis Blaydes Survives Early Knockdown Against Mark Hunt (UFC 221 Highlights)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 11, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Curtis Blaydes comeback victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 221 on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Blaydes survived an early knockdown to grind out a unanimous decision victory.

The UFC heads to Texas next. Fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone aims to take over the Lone Star State when he headlines UFC Fight Night 126 opposite Yancy Medeiros in a five-round welterweight main event. The co-main event features heavy hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in Austin, Texas.

