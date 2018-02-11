Curtis Blaydes Feels Disrespected After Being Left Out of UFC Video Game

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 11, 2018
Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes made his UFC debut in April 2016 as an undefeated fighter. He suffered his first career loss that night to Francis Ngannou, but hasn’t lost since. He earned a Performance of the Night bonus in his next outing and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak.

His knockout win over Adam Milstead at UFC Fight Night 104 was overturned after he tested positive for marijuana. Blaydes is essentially on a five-fight winning streak and doesn’t feel like he’s gotten the respect that he deserves.

Curtis Blaydes UFC 219 backstageBlaydes isn’t featured in the EA Sports UFC 3 video game that was released on Feb. 2. Two fighters that he has defeated are in the game, and Blaydes feels disrespected by being left out.

The 26-year-old Chicago native picked up the biggest win over his career on Saturday when he defeated No. 7 ranked heavyweight Mark Hunt in Perth, Australia in the UFC 221 co-main event. During the UFC 221 post-fight press conference Blaydes said that he hopes the win results in him getting his due.

“I hope I start getting the respect that I deserve. I hope I get in the UFC video game. That feels like a big bummer. How am I not in the game? Two of the guys I’ve already beaten, Mark Hunt and Oleksiy Oliynyk, are both in the game. I’m not, so I feel like that’s a bit disrespectful. Hopefully that gets remedied,” he said.

               

