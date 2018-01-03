Curtis Blaydes Appreciative to Fight ‘Living Legend’ Mark Hunt at UFC 221

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 3, 2018
Curtis Blaydes is extremely appreciative that he’s getting the recognition that means he gets to fight a “living legend” like Mark Hunt at UFC 221. But he also has no intention of being a deer in the headlights, and fully expects to take the legend out.

Blaydes talked to the media at UFC 219, giving his thoughts on fighting Hunt in Australia.

