Curtis Blaydes Appreciative to Fight ‘Living Legend’ Mark Hunt at UFC 221

Curtis Blaydes is extremely appreciative that he’s getting the recognition that means he gets to fight a “living legend” like Mark Hunt at UFC 221. But he also has no intention of being a deer in the headlights, and fully expects to take the legend out.

Blaydes talked to the media at UFC 219, giving his thoughts on fighting Hunt in Australia.

