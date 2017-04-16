HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Stakes Claim as Best Champion Ever (UFC on FOX 24 Results)

UFC on FOX 24 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Live Results and Fight Stats

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Wants a Fight or Her UFC Release

featuredAnthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Cormier Stripped of UFC Belt

Cub Swanson’s Fight of the Night TKO of Dennis Siver (UFC Nashville Free Fight)

April 16, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Cub Swanson‘s Fight of the Night victory over Dennis Siver from UFC 162 in 2013 before he faces Artem Lobov in the main event at UFC Fight Night Nashville on April 22.

TRENDING > Gracie Breakdown Counters United Airlines Passenger Removal

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White Declares Rose Namajunas Ready for ...

Apr 16, 2017No Comments95 Views

Dana White fielded questions from the media at the UFC on FOX 24 post-fight press conference and declared Rose Namajunas ready for another title shot.

Watch Rizin FF 5 Live (Sund...

Watch Rizin FF 5: Sakura live via Pay-Per-View on

Apr 16, 2017
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson: I’...

Demetrious Johnson isn't afraid of any man on the

Apr 16, 2017

Rose Namajunas Wants Title ...

Women's strawweight contender Rose Namajunas wants to fight for

Apr 16, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA