Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega Gets Green Light at UFC Fight Night 123 Weigh-in

December 8, 2017
Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega are set to make their respective cases for a shot at featherweight champion Max Holloway following the official UFC Fight Night 123 weigh-in on Friday in Fresno, Calif.

Ranked No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, Swanson and Ortega are each knocking on the door of the title shot. 

Cub Swanson UFC 162Swanson, who weighed 146 pounds for their non-title main event, has been knocking on the door of a title shot for years, but has never quite tipped fortune to his favor. Having won four consecutive bouts, a victory over Ortega would make him difficult to deny.

At 12-0 with 1 no contest result, Ortega certainly makes a strong case for title contention. Adding Swanson’s name to a hit list that already includes the likes of Diego Brandao, Clay Guida, and Thiago Tavares would also propel him to the front of the race for a contention.

Friday morning’s weigh-in served as the only weigh-in for UFC Fight Night 123. The promotion is not conducting its usual ceremonial weigh-in event in the afternoon.

UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on FS1):

  • Cub Swanson (146) vs. Brian Ortega (144.8)
  • Jason Knight (145.6) vs. Gabriel Benitez (144.8)
  • Marlon Moraes (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.6)
  • Scott Holtzman (155.8) vs. Darrell Horcher (155.6)
  • Eryk Anders (185.6) vs. Markus Perez (185.4)
  • Albert Morales (134) vs. Benito Lopez (135.4)

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on FS1):

  • Alexis Davis (125.8) vs. Liz Carmouche (124.8)
  • Luke Sanders (135.6) vs. Andre Soukhamthath ()
  • Carls John de Tomas (135.8) vs. Alex Perez (135)
  • Frankie Saenz (135.6) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135.6)

Preliminary Card (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on FS1):

  • Alejandro Perez (135.6) vs. Iuri Alcantara (135.4)
  • Chris Gruetzemacher (154.8) vs. Davi Ramos (155.8)
  • Antônio Braga Neto () vs. Trevin Giles (184.8)

