Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega Gets Green Light at UFC Fight Night 123 Weigh-in

Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega are set to make their respective cases for a shot at featherweight champion Max Holloway following the official UFC Fight Night 123 weigh-in on Friday in Fresno, Calif.

Ranked No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, Swanson and Ortega are each knocking on the door of the title shot.

Swanson, who weighed 146 pounds for their non-title main event, has been knocking on the door of a title shot for years, but has never quite tipped fortune to his favor. Having won four consecutive bouts, a victory over Ortega would make him difficult to deny.

At 12-0 with 1 no contest result, Ortega certainly makes a strong case for title contention. Adding Swanson’s name to a hit list that already includes the likes of Diego Brandao, Clay Guida, and Thiago Tavares would also propel him to the front of the race for a contention.

Friday morning’s weigh-in served as the only weigh-in for UFC Fight Night 123. The promotion is not conducting its usual ceremonial weigh-in event in the afternoon.

UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on FS1):

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Brian Ortega (144.8)

Jason Knight (145.6) vs. Gabriel Benitez (144.8)

Marlon Moraes (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.6)

Scott Holtzman (155.8) vs. Darrell Horcher (155.6)

Eryk Anders (185.6) vs. Markus Perez (185.4)

Albert Morales (134) vs. Benito Lopez (135.4)

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on FS1):

Alexis Davis (125.8) vs. Liz Carmouche (124.8)

Luke Sanders (135.6) vs. Andre Soukhamthath ()

Carls John de Tomas (135.8) vs. Alex Perez (135)

Frankie Saenz (135.6) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135.6)

Preliminary Card (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on FS1):

Alejandro Perez (135.6) vs. Iuri Alcantara (135.4)

Chris Gruetzemacher (154.8) vs. Davi Ramos (155.8)

Antônio Braga Neto () vs. Trevin Giles (184.8)

