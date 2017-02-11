Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov Headlines UFC Return to Nashville

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Nashville, Tenn., for the fourth time with UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov on April 22.

A featherweight showdown between Cub Swanson (24-7) and Artem Lobov (13-12-1, 1NC) headlines the fight card at Bridgestone Arena.

The UFC didn’t stop with the main event announcement, however, revealing several other bouts for Nashville.

Lightweight prospect Al Iaquintawill make his long-awaited return against The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner Diego Sanchez. Also in the 155-pound weight class, Scott Holtzman faces Michael McBride.

In flyweight action, TUF 24 alum Matt “Danger” Schnell makes his second UFC start against Hector Sandoval, and Mexican phenom Brandon Moreno looks to improve his No. 10 ranking when he meets No. 8-ranked Dustin Ortiz.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Cris Cyborg’s USADA Case Looking Good for Her’

In a middleweight bout, No. 15-ranked Sam Alvey will make his case for a move up the ladder as he battles former world title challenger Thales Leites, and strawweight Jessica Penne battles Danielle Taylor.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram