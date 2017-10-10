Cub Swanson to Headline UFC Fresno Then May Move On

Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega will make their returns to the Octagon opposite one another in the UFC Fight Night main event in Fresno, Calif.

Though the bout has been rumored for some time, UFC officials confirmed the bout on Tuesday. It will serve as the Dec. 9 headliner at Save Mart Center.

For Swanson (25-7), No. 4 in the featherweight rankings, it could be his final fight in the Octagon. Coming off of four-consecutive victories, Swanson is looking for a boost to his bottom line, and this being the last fight on his current contract, he’s considering hitting the free market.

“I want to get paid more,” Swanson said during a recent episode of ESPN’s Five Rounds podcast. “The thing people don’t understand is that I’ve gotten to a point where I’m making good money and it’s enough to live on, but it’s not retirement money. Not even close.

“I’ve been doing this for 13 years and I’m in the prime of my career, but at some point it’s going to dip off, and I’d like to walk away before I start having really bad performances… with enough money in my account to make smart investments and do the right things.”

Ortega (12-0, 1NC) is a former RFA champion who has steadily climbed the 145-pound ranks. He currently occupies the No. 6 spot in the division.

