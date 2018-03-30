HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey WWE First Appearance

featuredRonda Rousey on Leaving the UFC Behind: ‘I Have No Regrets’

Michael Chiesa comments on Conor McGregor

featuredMichael Chiesa: ‘Screw You’ if Conor McGregor Tries to Jump the Line

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - TUF 23 Finale

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Planned on Move to Flyweight But Now Sole Focus is Winning Back Strawweight Title

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Exclusive UFC 223 Extended Video Interview

Cub Swanson Ready to Even the Score with Frankie Edgar

March 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

For only the second time in his 14-year fighting career Cub Swanson will fight in a rematch. “Killer” faces former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the UFC Fight Night 128 co-main event on April 21 at The Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

The two first fought at UFC Fight Night 57 in November of 2014 with Edgar finishing Swanson in the final seconds of the fight. Edgar was on a winning streak then, but is coming off a knockout loss to Brian Ortega in his last outing on March 3 in Fresno, Calif.

Swanson expects to face the best Frankie Edgar in the rematch, but believes it’s the perfect time to face “The Answer.”

“I do think it’s the perfect time to fight him, but I’m not putting anything on it that I think that he’s lost his chin, or it’s too soon. I mean Frankie is Frankie. Everybody gets caught, so I’m not going to go in there thinking like that,” said Swanson during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Edgar dominated Swanson in their first fight.  The loss made an impression on 34-year-old and made him a better fighter.  It’s a rematch Swanson has wanted for some time and he plans to even the score.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey on Leaving the UFC Behind: ‘I Have No Regrets’

“The reason I’m taking the fight is because I’ve been wrestling ever since I lost to him. He gave me just a straight ass-kicking and I owe him one. I’ve been working on my wrestling and my ground game and everything because of the way he handled me the first time. And I just know that I can beat him,” Swanson continued.

“I took a lot from that fight. I really think he did great, so I learned a lot and I’m ready to even the score.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA