Cub Swanson Ready to Even the Score with Frankie Edgar

For only the second time in his 14-year fighting career Cub Swanson will fight in a rematch. “Killer” faces former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the UFC Fight Night 128 co-main event on April 21 at The Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

The two first fought at UFC Fight Night 57 in November of 2014 with Edgar finishing Swanson in the final seconds of the fight. Edgar was on a winning streak then, but is coming off a knockout loss to Brian Ortega in his last outing on March 3 in Fresno, Calif.

Swanson expects to face the best Frankie Edgar in the rematch, but believes it’s the perfect time to face “The Answer.”

“I do think it’s the perfect time to fight him, but I’m not putting anything on it that I think that he’s lost his chin, or it’s too soon. I mean Frankie is Frankie. Everybody gets caught, so I’m not going to go in there thinking like that,” said Swanson during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Edgar dominated Swanson in their first fight. The loss made an impression on 34-year-old and made him a better fighter. It’s a rematch Swanson has wanted for some time and he plans to even the score.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey on Leaving the UFC Behind: ‘I Have No Regrets’

“The reason I’m taking the fight is because I’ve been wrestling ever since I lost to him. He gave me just a straight ass-kicking and I owe him one. I’ve been working on my wrestling and my ground game and everything because of the way he handled me the first time. And I just know that I can beat him,” Swanson continued.

“I took a lot from that fight. I really think he did great, so I learned a lot and I’m ready to even the score.”