Cub Swanson Planning a Beautiful Destruction of Brian Ortega’s Undefeated Run

(Courtesy of UFC)

Cub Swanson loves beating undefeated fighters. He’ll get his chance to do just that against Brian Ortega in the UFC Fight Night Fresno main event on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

