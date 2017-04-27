Cub Swanson Out of Action with a Broken Hand

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 27, 2017
Cub Swanson avoided the UFC Nashville medical suspension list, but he didn’t emerge from the event unscathed.

Though Swanson received the mandatory minimum 7-day rest period required of all fighters following his fight with Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 108 on Saturday, it appears he had an injury that slipped under the radar of Tennessee’s doctors. 

Swanson won a five-round unanimous decision, but during a UFC on FOX PROcast on Wednesday, Swanson revealed that he suffered a broken hand during the fight. 

Cub Swanson“I just got back from the doctors, I don’t know when, but I broke my hand at some point,” said Swanson, adding, “That’s the tenth time I’ve broken my hand. So it’s been a little bit of a problem, but I’ll heal up.”

If it doesn’t prove to be too severe, the broken hand isn’t likely to affect Swanson’s plans all that much. He had already intended on taking some time off for the birth of his first child, so he wasn’t likely to fight again until late in 2017 anyway.

As for his next fight, Swanson has already got a target. Should their fight go ahead as planned at UFC 212 in June, Swanson would like to fight the winner of the UFC featherweight unification bout between champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway.

TRENDING > Urijah Faber and TJ Dillashaw Explode in Face-to-Face Confrontation

“I’d like to fight the winner of Aldo and Holloway. It’s about time. I think I’ve won 9 out of 11; so, let’s do it.”

In face, Swanson is 10-2 in his last 12 bouts. His only losses were to Aldo and Holloway, while taking out many of the other top names in the division, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable for the UFC to grant him that title shot upon his return.

