HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I’m More of a Mixed Martial Artist than Francis Ngannou’

Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

featuredJeremy Stephens Demolishes Dooho Choi with Vicious TKO (UFC St Louis Results)

UFC Fight Night Stephens vs Choi Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Cub Swanson Enters Free Agency, Plans to Speak to Multiple Promotions Including UFC

January 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

Cub Swanson is looking to secure his next long term contract but whether or not he will stick around the UFC remains to be seen.

Swanson completed the final fight on his previous UFC deal with his bout last December against Brian Ortega where he suffered a second round submission loss. 

While the outcome wasn’t what he wanted, Swanson had always planned on testing free agency after his previous UFC contract expired as he hoped to gain more financial stability to secure a better future for his family.

Swanson had complained about his old contract with the UFC in terms of his total salary and he wanted to explore free agency to see what kind of offers he might get on the open market. Now Swanson is talking to potential suitors as well as receiving a new contract offer from the UFC just recently.

“I can’t make a decision until I know what the other offers are,” Swanson told the Desert Sun this week.

TORONTO, CANADA – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Cub Swanson punches Dooho Choi of South Korea in their featherweight bout during the UFC 206 event inside the Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Swanson may have suffered a loss in his last fight but the 34-year old veteran had just pulled off four wins in a row including a ‘Fight of the Year’ performance against Dooho Choi to close out 2016.

Swanson has also been ranked as one of the top five featherweights in the world for most of his UFC career although he never got the opportunity to compete for a title during his tenure with the promotion.

By all accounts, the UFC would like to get Swanson back but for now he’s playing the field by seeing what several promotions are willing to offer him before ultimately making a decision on his fighting future. 

Swanson has already had interest from other suitors but he’s not going to sign anywhere until he knows all the offers on the table.

“The negotiations, it’s not about having fancy cars or anything,” Swanson said. “It’s about having financial stability for my family’s future. That’s it.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA