Cub Swanson Enters Free Agency, Plans to Speak to Multiple Promotions Including UFC

Cub Swanson is looking to secure his next long term contract but whether or not he will stick around the UFC remains to be seen.

Swanson completed the final fight on his previous UFC deal with his bout last December against Brian Ortega where he suffered a second round submission loss.

While the outcome wasn’t what he wanted, Swanson had always planned on testing free agency after his previous UFC contract expired as he hoped to gain more financial stability to secure a better future for his family.

Swanson had complained about his old contract with the UFC in terms of his total salary and he wanted to explore free agency to see what kind of offers he might get on the open market. Now Swanson is talking to potential suitors as well as receiving a new contract offer from the UFC just recently.

“I can’t make a decision until I know what the other offers are,” Swanson told the Desert Sun this week.

Swanson may have suffered a loss in his last fight but the 34-year old veteran had just pulled off four wins in a row including a ‘Fight of the Year’ performance against Dooho Choi to close out 2016.

Swanson has also been ranked as one of the top five featherweights in the world for most of his UFC career although he never got the opportunity to compete for a title during his tenure with the promotion.

By all accounts, the UFC would like to get Swanson back but for now he’s playing the field by seeing what several promotions are willing to offer him before ultimately making a decision on his fighting future.

Swanson has already had interest from other suitors but he’s not going to sign anywhere until he knows all the offers on the table.

“The negotiations, it’s not about having fancy cars or anything,” Swanson said. “It’s about having financial stability for my family’s future. That’s it.”