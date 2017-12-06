Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega Each Explain Why They’ll Win (UFC Fresno Preview)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight contenders Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega meet in a perfect match-up in the UFC Fight Night 123 main event in Fresno, Calif., on Saturday. Watch as each man explains why he’s the one to win.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

