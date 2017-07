Cris Cyborg’s Championship Knockout (UFC 214 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Cris Cyborg’s knockout victory over Tonya Evinger to capture the featherweight title at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

RELATED:

