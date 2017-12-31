Cris Cyborg Would Fight Amanda Nunes, but Wants Megan Anderson

Cris Cyborg was fresh off of a tough victory over Holly Holm, but that didn’t stop the questions about who is next from flying at the UFC 219 post-fight press conference.

Although UFC president Dana White doesn’t like to matchmake on the night of a fight, Cyborg was more than happy to weigh in on her next opponent.

Cyborg admitted that she’d be willing to fight fellow Brazilian, UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, but would rather fight someone already in her division… someone like former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson.