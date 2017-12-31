HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg punches Holly Holm at UFC 219 - UFC Photo

featuredCris Cyborg Defeats Holly Holm, Wants Megan Anderson Next at UFC 221 in Australia

UFC 219 Cyborg vs Holm Live Results

featuredUFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats

featuredCris Cyborg and Holly Holm Get Intense at UFC 219 Weigh-in (Replay)

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou - UFC 220 faceoff

featuredStipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou’s Intense First UFC 220 Face-Off

Cris Cyborg Would Fight Amanda Nunes, but Wants Megan Anderson

December 31, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Cris Cyborg was fresh off of a tough victory over Holly Holm, but that didn’t stop the questions about who is next from flying at the UFC 219 post-fight press conference.

Although UFC president Dana White doesn’t like to matchmake on the night of a fight, Cyborg was more than happy to weigh in on her next opponent.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Retains Title, Defeats Holly Holm (UFC 219 Highlights)

Cyborg admitted that she’d be willing to fight fellow Brazilian, UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, but would rather fight someone already in her division… someone like former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA