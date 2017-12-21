Cris Cyborg Would Be Interested in a Boxing Crossover Like Conor McGregor

Just like Conor McGregor did earlier this year, Cris “Cyborg” Justino might just want her chance to crossover to boxing in the future.

The reigning and defending 145-pound UFC women’s champion has already dabbled in kickboxing in the past, but in recent months Cyborg has struck up a friendship with two-time Olympic gold medal winning boxer Clarissa Shields, who has also become a part time training partner as well.

Add to that, UFC president Dana White has now announced plans to launch a boxing promotion next year and that might be the perfect storm for Cyborg to try her hand at the sweet science.

“I love to compete. I’ve been competing since I was 12 years old,” Cyborg told MMAWeekly on the UFC 219 media conference call. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lost but one thing is you learn. You learn a lot of things. I like to compete in different things. I like to compete in jiu-jitsu, I like to compete in wrestling, Muay Thai, and if I have the opportunity one day to fight in boxing, why not?

“I think when you train one sport like separate, you learn more. For me, it would be really nice. Imagine I finish my career, maybe I do more boxing fights.”

According to Cyborg, she’s actually had that initial conversation with White already where she expressed her interest in potentially taking a boxing match at some point in the future.

Obviously for now, Cyborg is focused on her MMA career where she’s the UFC champion but if the opportunity arises to allow her to crossover into boxing, she would jump at the chance.

“Dana knows that. I told him if I have the opportunity like [Conor] McGregor did the one boxing fight, man I would like to do it,” Cyborg said. “I love my job. I love to fight. I love to compete.

“This is my job and when I end my career, I don’t want to think ‘oh I was supposed to do that’. No, I like to do it. I like to train hard and do what I have the opportunity for me.”