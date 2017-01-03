Cris Cyborg Wears Hijab in Effort to Unite Women (Video)

(Video courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

Invicta FC 145-pound champion Cris Cyborg posted a video on Monday of herself training in a hijab in a show of support for “all women around the world.”

“One of the reasons I started my Pink Belt Fitness By Cris Cyborg program was because I saw a need to unite women of all religions, ages, and cultures in a way that they could empower each other and motivate one another to achieve more with a support system,” she wrote about the video.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan: Ronda Rousey Has Heart, but a Terrible Coach (video)

“I am a believer in Jesus Christ and a devout Christian. I am wearing the Hijab, a symbol of modesty and protection used by many women around the world, not as a sign of religion, but as a symbol of support for all women around the world. The Hijab is not Anti-American or terroristic, sadly those are misconceptions from those who are lacking cultural understanding,” she added. “Combat Sports should be an opportunity shared by all!”

As of the time of publication of this article, the video has been viewed nearly 50,000 times.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram