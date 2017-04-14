HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg Wants a Fight or Her UFC Release

featuredDemetrious Johnson’s Shot at History Gets Green Light at UFC on FOX 24 Weigh-in

featuredAnthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Cormier Stripped of UFC Belt

featuredLike Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

April 14, 2017
Cris “Cyborg” Justino is tired of waiting to find out about her next fight. She wants a fight or she wants out.

According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion created a women’s featherweight division specifically for Cyborg. The only problem being, she wasn’t ready to fight when the promotion was ready to put its inaugural featherweight fight together.

Cyborg (17-1, 1 NC) hasn’t lost a fight in more than a decade. Until recently, she was the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion, but fighting in the Octagon in catchweight bouts, while constantly lobbying for a 145-pound division.

Cris CyborgOnce the UFC relented and decided to create the division, Cyborg was busy dealing with recovery from the difficult weight cuts she had to endure to fight at 140 pounds. Her recovery also led to a potential anti-doping violation, which increased her time on the sidelines.

The UFC moved forward with Germaine de Randamie defeating Holly Holm for the inaugural UFC featherweight championship.

While that was taking place, Cyborg cleared up her anti-doping situation and is now eligible to fight. The problem now is that the UFC hasn’t offered her a bout and she has vacated the Invicta FC title.

Ready to get back to work, Cyborg on Friday tweeted about the situation, saying that her manager had contacted the UFC two weeks ago, but has yet to hear anything back about her next fight. 

She laid out an ultimatum: book her for a fight or release her from her contract.

UFC officials had not responded to a request for comment on Cyborg’s status at the time of publication.

 

