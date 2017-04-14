Cris Cyborg Wants a Fight or Her UFC Release

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is tired of waiting to find out about her next fight. She wants a fight or she wants out.

According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion created a women’s featherweight division specifically for Cyborg. The only problem being, she wasn’t ready to fight when the promotion was ready to put its inaugural featherweight fight together.

Cyborg (17-1, 1 NC) hasn’t lost a fight in more than a decade. Until recently, she was the undisputed Invicta FC featherweight champion, but fighting in the Octagon in catchweight bouts, while constantly lobbying for a 145-pound division.

Once the UFC relented and decided to create the division, Cyborg was busy dealing with recovery from the difficult weight cuts she had to endure to fight at 140 pounds. Her recovery also led to a potential anti-doping violation, which increased her time on the sidelines.

The UFC moved forward with Germaine de Randamie defeating Holly Holm for the inaugural UFC featherweight championship.

While that was taking place, Cyborg cleared up her anti-doping situation and is now eligible to fight. The problem now is that the UFC hasn’t offered her a bout and she has vacated the Invicta FC title.

Ready to get back to work, Cyborg on Friday tweeted about the situation, saying that her manager had contacted the UFC two weeks ago, but has yet to hear anything back about her next fight.

She laid out an ultimatum: book her for a fight or release her from her contract.

UFC officials had not responded to a request for comment on Cyborg’s status at the time of publication.

2 weeks my manager call @seanshelby about my next fight but no news! @ufc if you don't want to fight me, release me! #letsgochamp @danawhite pic.twitter.com/E5uzl9Z36l — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) April 14, 2017

