HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

featuredValentina Shevchenko: ‘I Will Not Stop’ Until the Referee Pulls Me Off

featuredDaniel Cormier Willing to Fight Alexander Gustafsson Again… On One Condition

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 6, 2018

Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

February 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

It looks like UFC 222 finally has a new headliner.

Cris Cyborg is expected to put her featherweight championship up for grabs as she faces off with former Invicta FC champion Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Wednesday with verbal agreements in place for the fight, following an initial report by MMAFighting.

The match-up between Cyborg and Kunitskaya came together over a matter of days after featherweight champion Max Holloway suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the original main event fight against Frankie Edgar.

The new headliner will see Cyborg put her title on the line for the second time after defeating Holly Holm this past December at UFC 219.

As for Kunitskaya, she had just recently inked a deal to join the UFC roster after amassing a 10-3 record with one no contest with her past three fights taking place under the Invicta FC banner, culminating in her winning the promotion’s bantamweight belt.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Wants to Fight Tyron Woodley in His UFC Return

The 28-year-old Russian will now get the chance to step up to face arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound women’s fighter in the world in her UFC debut.

The co-main event is expected to pit Frankie Edgar against Brian Ortega in a three-round title eliminator with the winner then moving onto face champion Max Holloway later this year.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA