Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

It looks like UFC 222 finally has a new headliner.

Cris Cyborg is expected to put her featherweight championship up for grabs as she faces off with former Invicta FC champion Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Wednesday with verbal agreements in place for the fight, following an initial report by MMAFighting.

The match-up between Cyborg and Kunitskaya came together over a matter of days after featherweight champion Max Holloway suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the original main event fight against Frankie Edgar.

The new headliner will see Cyborg put her title on the line for the second time after defeating Holly Holm this past December at UFC 219.

As for Kunitskaya, she had just recently inked a deal to join the UFC roster after amassing a 10-3 record with one no contest with her past three fights taking place under the Invicta FC banner, culminating in her winning the promotion’s bantamweight belt.

The 28-year-old Russian will now get the chance to step up to face arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound women’s fighter in the world in her UFC debut.

The co-main event is expected to pit Frankie Edgar against Brian Ortega in a three-round title eliminator with the winner then moving onto face champion Max Holloway later this year.