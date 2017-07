Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger: UFC 214 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former Invicta champion Cris Cyborg finally gets her UFC title, with current Invicta titleholder Tonya Evinger answering the call to face the feared Brazilian on Saturday at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif.

