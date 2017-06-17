Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson in the Works for UFC Featherweight Belt

Cris “Cyborg” Justino may finally get a chance to sit atop the division that was created specifically for her.

MMAWeekly.com sources indicated that Cyborg would, as expected, fight at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif. What wasn’t as expected was her opponent. The UFC is trying to finalize a deal for her to meet Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson for the UFC featherweight title, as initially reported by MMA Fighting.

The belt is currently wrapped around the waist of Germaine de Randamie, but with de Randamie currently on the sidelines with a hand injury and less than willing to fight Cyborg, the UFC reportedly wants to move forward with the division by crowning a new champion. That is expected to happen if Cyborg and Anderson clash.

It was unclear at the time of publication if the UFC would strip de Randamie, if she would willingly vacate the belt, or if the UFC would pursue an interim title.

Cyborg has long been expected to fight at UFC 214, but Anderson wasn’t intended to be her opponent. Anderson was scheduled to put her Invicta belt on the line at that promotion’s event on July 15 in Kansas City, Mo.

Having trouble locating a suitable opponent for Cyborg and with de Randamie’s situation become cloudier by the day, UFC officials opted to work on a deal with Invicta to put Anderson in the Octagon.

TRENDING > When Did Floyd Mayweather Decide Conor McGregor Was THE Fight?

Cyborg and Anderson have long wanted to fight each other, posing in photos together and pressuring the UFC to make the fight happen via social media and in interviews. It appears that they may finally get what they wanted when they meet at UFC 214, which is headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and returning former titleholder Jon Jones.

UFC officials have yet to comment on the fight or on the status of the featherweight title.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram