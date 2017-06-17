HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

Matt Hughes

featuredHospital Provides Update on Matt Hughes’ Condition After Collision with Train

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredHolm vs. Correia Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight (UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results)

Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson in the Works for UFC Featherweight Belt

June 17, 2017
No Comments

Cris “Cyborg” Justino may finally get a chance to sit atop the division that was created specifically for her.

MMAWeekly.com sources indicated that Cyborg would, as expected, fight at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif. What wasn’t as expected was her opponent. The UFC is trying to finalize a deal for her to meet Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson for the UFC featherweight title, as initially reported by MMA Fighting.

Megan Anderson and Cris CyborgThe belt is currently wrapped around the waist of Germaine de Randamie, but with de Randamie currently on the sidelines with a hand injury and less than willing to fight Cyborg, the UFC reportedly wants to move forward with the division by crowning a new champion. That is expected to happen if Cyborg and Anderson clash.

It was unclear at the time of publication if the UFC would strip de Randamie, if she would willingly vacate the belt, or if the UFC would pursue an interim title.

Cyborg has long been expected to fight at UFC 214, but Anderson wasn’t intended to be her opponent. Anderson was scheduled to put her Invicta belt on the line at that promotion’s event on July 15 in Kansas City, Mo.

Having trouble locating a suitable opponent for Cyborg and with de Randamie’s situation become cloudier by the day, UFC officials opted to work on a deal with Invicta to put Anderson in the Octagon.

TRENDING > When Did Floyd Mayweather Decide Conor McGregor Was THE Fight?

Cyborg and Anderson have long wanted to fight each other, posing in photos together and pressuring the UFC to make the fight happen via social media and in interviews. It appears that they may finally get what they wanted when they meet at UFC 214, which is headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and returning former titleholder Jon Jones.

UFC officials have yet to comment on the fight or on the status of the featherweight title.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Holly Holm Gets Emotional in UFC Singapore Po...

Jun 17, 2017No Comments20 Views

Ending a three-fight skid in spectacular fashion, Holly Holm couldn't help but be a little bit emotional in her post-fight Octagon interview in Singapore.

Marcin Tybura Calls Out Dan...

Macin Tybura, after defeating Andrei Arlovski, jokingly called out

Jun 17, 2017

Colby Covington Goes on Pos...

After running over Dong Hyun Kim, Colby Covington went

Jun 17, 2017
Rafael dos Anjos UFC Singapore Highlights

Rafael dos Anjos UFC Singap...

Check out Rafael dos Anjos' victory over Tarec Saffiedine

Jun 17, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA