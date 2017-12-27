Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm: UFC 219 Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

John Gooden and Dan Hardy break down UFC 219’s main event: Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm, as well as the co-main between Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 219 happens this Saturday, Dec. 30.

Cyborg is putting her belt on the line for the first time since defeating Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 in July. Khabib Nurmagomedov makes his first start in more than a year, having last fought at UFC 205 in the closing months of 2016.

TRENDING > Mackenzie Dern: ‘I Think I’m Ready to Go to the UFC’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.