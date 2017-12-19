Cris Cyborg: UFC Should Take a Hardline on Fighters Disparaging Brazilians

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino thinks the UFC needs to take a hardline stance against fighters like Colby Covington and Angela Magana, who have disparaged Brazilians.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal Rips into ‘Racist’ Michael Bisping

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram