Cris Cyborg: UFC 222 ‘is the Craziest Thing I’ve Done in My Life’

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is looking forward to showing why she is the top featherweight in the world when she faces off against former Invicta FC bantamweight titleholder Yana Kunitskaya in the main event of UFC 222 on Saturday.

Cyborg hasn’t lost a fight since 2005 and is widely considered the best female fighter on the planet. The title fight against Kunitskaya will be the second time she’s put her UFC title on the line. She’s coming off a unanimous decision win over Holly Holm in December.

Aside from Yana Kunitskaya trying to take the belt from Cris Cyborg, the co-main event features a pivotal men's featherweight fight, as Frankie Edgar puts his title shot on the line against Brian Ortega.