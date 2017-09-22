Cris Cyborg Struts Her Stuff as a Muay Thai Ring Card Girl (Video)

(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is itching to get back in the Octagon and defend her title, but without a fight currently lined up, Cyborg has been busy training in Thailand.

Well, part of the time.

When she’s not training, or perhaps chasing her training partner out of the gym, Cyborg has taken to the Muay Thai ring, although not as you might think. She isn’t in the ring, donning the gloves, knocking other women out.

Cyborg actually stepped through the ropes in a short skirt to walk around the ring, a la ring card girl style.

