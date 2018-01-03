Cris Cyborg Steamrolls the UFC 219 Fighter Payroll

Cris “Cyborg” Justino appears to finally be getting her just due from the UFC brass, as witnessed by her recent headlining stint at UFC 219, one of the promotion’s most important events of the year.

The relationship between Cyborg and the UFC got off to a rocky start, but they seem to have settled in. Cyborg put her featherweight championship on the line for the first time at UFC 219, where she won a five-round unanimous decision over Holly Holm. It was perhaps the most significant win of her career, cementing her as the top female fighter on the planet.

Her paycheck is starting to rise accordingly. Cyborg collected a flat fee of $500,000 for the victory with no opportunity for a win bonus. Holm was paid a $300,000 in her losing effort.

There wasn’t too much of a drop off from the main event to the co-headliner, as top UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov forced his name into title talks with either lightweight champion Conor McGregor or interim titleholder Tony Ferguson. He netted $160,000 for his brutal ground-and-pound domination of Edson Barboza.

The figures in the reported UFC 219 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the athletic commission.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm took place on Saturday, Dec. 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Fighter Salaries