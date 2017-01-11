HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar - Mark Hunt - Dana White

featuredMark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and UFC

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Tyron Woodley - UFC 205

featuredTyron Woodley Reveals UFC 209 Title Defense

MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

featuredVote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

Cris Cyborg Sends Ronda Rousey a Sympathetic Message

January 11, 2017
No Comments

After years of spewing venom at each other, Cris “Cyborg” Justino buried the hatchet with rival Ronda Rousey, sending her a message of sympathy.

Rousey recently broke her social media silence by posting a rather vague J.K. Rowling quote on Instagram. 

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation upon which I rebuilt my life,” Rousey posted, citing the author of the famed Harry Potter series.

Ronda Rousey and Cris CyborgThe post followed a couple of weeks after she was dismantled by UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds at UFC 207. It was her second consecutive defeat after having ridden a wave to the top of the MMA world. 

Cybrog, however, instead of going for the jugular at Rousey’s low point, responded on the Instagram post with words of encouragement.

RELATED > Ronda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

“I was sad to see the loss of the sport’s star, but you have so much ahead of you and blessed with the financial security to pursue all your passions,” Cyborg wrote. “You opened the door for more promotion and grew into a sport icon. Enjoy the next chapter of life and know you’ve got amazing opportunities to continue changing the world.”

Cyborg is currently embroiled in her own turmoil, having recently been flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a potential violation.

Cris Cyborg comment on Ronda Rousey instagram

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Brock Lesnar - Mark Hunt - Dana White

Mark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar,...

Jan 11, 20172 Comments25 Views

Mark Hunt has filed a civil lawsuit against the UFC, company president Dana White, and WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

yair-rodriguez-ufcphoenix-promo-750

Yair Rodriguez: Mexico̵...

Tenth ranked Yair Rodriguez believes that he was born

Jan 10, 2017
BJ Penn

Joe Rogan Previews UFC Phoe...

One of the most decorated UFC fighters to step

Jan 10, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Ton...

It appears that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is

Jan 10, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106 - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA