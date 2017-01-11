Cris Cyborg Sends Ronda Rousey a Sympathetic Message

After years of spewing venom at each other, Cris “Cyborg” Justino buried the hatchet with rival Ronda Rousey, sending her a message of sympathy.
Rousey recently broke her social media silence by posting a rather vague J.K. Rowling quote on Instagram.
“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation upon which I rebuilt my life,” Rousey posted, citing the author of the famed Harry Potter series.
The post followed a couple of weeks after she was dismantled by UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds at UFC 207. It was her second consecutive defeat after having ridden a wave to the top of the MMA world.
Cybrog, however, instead of going for the jugular at Rousey’s low point, responded on the Instagram post with words of encouragement.
“I was sad to see the loss of the sport’s star, but you have so much ahead of you and blessed with the financial security to pursue all your passions,” Cyborg wrote. “You opened the door for more promotion and grew into a sport icon. Enjoy the next chapter of life and know you’ve got amazing opportunities to continue changing the world.”
Cyborg is currently embroiled in her own turmoil, having recently been flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a potential violation.
