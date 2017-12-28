Cris Cyborg Says She Would Fight Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg talks about her upcoming UFC featherweight title defense against Holly Holm at UFC 219 and how she is open to fighting the bantamweight champ, and fellow Brazilian, Amanda Nunes.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.