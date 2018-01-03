Cris Cyborg Says She Has Accepted a Fight With Megan Anderson

It’s not official, but UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg revealed on Wednesday that she has accepted a fight with fellow former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson to fight on the Aussie’s home turf.

Cyborg is just days removed from winning a five-round unanimous decision over Holly Holm at UFC 219 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Immediately after the fight, Cyborg mentioned that she would like to continue building her division and, given her choice, she would like to fight Anderson next.

“For Megan Anderson, she’s 145 pounds, and I would like my division growing. And I think she’s in line for the belt,” said Cyborg at the UFC 219 post-fight press conference.

Cyborg and Anderson had been slated to fight once before for the UFC featherweight title that had been stripped from inaugural champion Germaine de Randamie. Anderson, however, withdrew from the fight due to undisclosed personal reasons. Tonya Evinger, another former Invicta FC champion, stepped in to take her place at UFC 214. Cyborg won the fight, becoming the featherweight champion. The UFC 219 bout with Holm was her first defense of the title.

It appears that Anderson is now ready to return to the Octagon and that’s the fight that Cyborg wants. What better way to fill out the upper end of the UFC 221 fight card, which is the promotion’s first trip to Perth in Western Australia? The event already features middleweight champion Robert Whittaker putting his title on the line for the first time as he faces Luke Rockhold.

Though there has been no official announcement, and Cyborg did not reveal who asked her if she would fight Anderson at UFC 221, Anderson made it clear on Saturday night that she also wanted the bout.

“Great fight ladies! Congrats Cris on retaining your belt!” Anderson tweeted following UF 219. “I think there’s only 1 fight to make now against a legit featherweight.”

With both women wanting the fight and Cyborg revealing she has agreed to it, now it appears that the fight between Cyborg and Anderson may be coming sooner than we might have hoped for.