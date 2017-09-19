                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 210 scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier Still At Odds with Being Handed the UFC Belt Jon Jones Took From Him

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

Cris Cyborg: Ronda Rousey’s Coach is a Joke

September 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

Ronda Rousey‘s coach said on Monday that he would like to see his fight return for one more fight and wants it to be against UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg

Cyborg laughed off Edmond Tarverdyan’s suggestion, calling him a joke.

There was a time when Rousey vs. Cyborg was on everyone’s wishlist, most of all Cyborg’s. That was prior to Rousey being dismantled by Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in her last two outings. Both women knocked Rousey out. It would be difficult to even categorize either of Rousey’s performances against Holm or Nunes as competitive.

Cyborg wanted to fight Rousey at the top of her game, not someone that she believes is a shell of her former self.

Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg“If Ronda wants to come back for a fight,” Cyborg told MMAFighting, “I believe it’s better for her to fight Miesha Tate. I’m in another stage of my career. I wanted to fight Ronda when she was psychologically well and confident.”

A longtime professional wrestling enthusiast, and having taken part in-ring at WrestleMania 31, Rousey has been linked to talks with WWE, perhaps considering a post-fight career with wrestling’s leading promotion.

As such, Cyborg may not want to step in the Octagon with Rousey, but wouldn’t be averse to meeting her in the squared circle at a WWE event.

“Now, if she wants to make a good fight for the fans, we can make it at WWE,” she told MMAFighting. “It would fit perfectly [for her] to go to Hollywood, and for me would be another challenge in my career.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

“And something brilliant, her coach would fit perfectly in her corner in WWE, he’s nothing but a joke.”

In the meantime, Cyborg is awaiting her next bout in the Octagon. She’s been angling for a fight with Holly Holm, who said she is willing to fight Cyborg, but wants the money to be right.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu