Cris Cyborg: Ronda Rousey’s Coach is a Joke

Ronda Rousey‘s coach said on Monday that he would like to see his fight return for one more fight and wants it to be against UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg laughed off Edmond Tarverdyan’s suggestion, calling him a joke.

There was a time when Rousey vs. Cyborg was on everyone’s wishlist, most of all Cyborg’s. That was prior to Rousey being dismantled by Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in her last two outings. Both women knocked Rousey out. It would be difficult to even categorize either of Rousey’s performances against Holm or Nunes as competitive.

Cyborg wanted to fight Rousey at the top of her game, not someone that she believes is a shell of her former self.

“If Ronda wants to come back for a fight,” Cyborg told MMAFighting, “I believe it’s better for her to fight Miesha Tate. I’m in another stage of my career. I wanted to fight Ronda when she was psychologically well and confident.”

A longtime professional wrestling enthusiast, and having taken part in-ring at WrestleMania 31, Rousey has been linked to talks with WWE, perhaps considering a post-fight career with wrestling’s leading promotion.

As such, Cyborg may not want to step in the Octagon with Rousey, but wouldn’t be averse to meeting her in the squared circle at a WWE event.

“Now, if she wants to make a good fight for the fans, we can make it at WWE,” she told MMAFighting. “It would fit perfectly [for her] to go to Hollywood, and for me would be another challenge in my career.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

“And something brilliant, her coach would fit perfectly in her corner in WWE, he’s nothing but a joke.”

In the meantime, Cyborg is awaiting her next bout in the Octagon. She’s been angling for a fight with Holly Holm, who said she is willing to fight Cyborg, but wants the money to be right.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram