Cris Cyborg Reveals She Initially Shot Down UFC 222 Over Weight Concerns

March 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

When Cris Cyborg was initially asked about fighting at UFC 222 she shot the idea down cold.

Coming off of her win over Holly Holm on Dec. 30 to close out 2017, Cyborg was on vacation, enjoying some time off, and recuperating. A few days later, she began working out again. She felt good. She felt really good. 

Cris Cyborg UFC 222 Media Day weight cuttingDespite having just a few weeks to prepare and to get her weight in check, Cyborg called the UFC back and said she’d be willing to put her belt on the line to save UFC 222 from a rumored downgrade from pay-per-view to a Fight Night event.

Cyborg has had issues making weight in the past, even at 145 pounds. Her horrifying weight cuts have been well documented. Will it be an issue at UFC 222?

Cyborg spoke to reporters at Thursday’s UFC 222 Open Workout and talked about how she came to accept the fight and her concerns about making weight.

 

               

