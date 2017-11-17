Cris Cyborg Reveals New Long Term Contract Signed with the UFC

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is staying put in the UFC.

Just days after Cyborg’s next fight was announced against Holly Holm at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, the ferocious women’s featherweight champion revealed that she has signed a new long term, multi-fight contract with the UFC.

Cyborg was at the end of her previous deal after she defeated Tonya Evinger to become champion back in July with her contract expiring at the end of October unless she was booked for another fight.

That never happened, but Cyborg’s team continued to hammer away at a new deal with the contract finally being signed this week to keep the 145-pound champion in the UFC for at least the next 15 months.

According to the report via her website, Cyborg’s new contract is also rumored to “make her the highest paid female fighter currently on the UFC roster and one of the top paid fighters for the promotion”.

Cyborg has remained undefeated for the past 12 years while serving as Strikeforce champion, Invicta FC champion and finally UFC champion when she took the women’s featherweight title in July.

Since that time, Cyborg has been attached to a rumored matchup against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm but only this week did the fight finally get signed for the Dec. 30 card in Las Vegas.

The fight will not only serve as Cyborg’s first title defense as women’s featherweight champion but she will also look to keep her UFC record unblemished after three straight wins all by knockout or TKO.

