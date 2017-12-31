Cris Cyborg Retains Title, Defeats Holly Holm (UFC 219 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the UFC 219 main event on Saturday between women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next makes its first trip to St. Louis, Mo., for UFC Fight Night 124 to kick off the New Year. A featherweight non-title fight between Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi, as well as a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort.

