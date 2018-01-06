Cris Cyborg Rants on Twitter, Keeps Shooting Down Amanda Nunes Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

January 6, 2018
UFC president Dana White wants featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to fight bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes next. Nunes wants to fight Cyborg. Cyborg wants a true 145-pound contender.

Though Cyborg had called for former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson for her next fight, it appears that Anderson still isn’t prepared to return to the cage.

Cris Cyborg UFC 213 backstageNunes has been lobbying for a bout with Cyborg for quite some time, so White quickly zeroed in on it, saying, “Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cyborg. That is the fight to make and that is the fight I will make.”

Soon after White declared that he would book Cyborg vs. Nunes, his featherweight champion put out a defiant statement, saying that she wanted to fight a deserving contender in her division and that if Nunes wanted to fight her, she should at least get a win under her belt at 145 pounds first.

Highly active on social media, Cyborg took to Twitter late Friday and continued to shoot down the idea of fighting Nunes next, remaining steadfast that she owed it to her division to fight a top 145-pound contender instead of the champion of a lighter weight class.

               

