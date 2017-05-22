Cris Cyborg Punching Angela Magana Incident Caught on Video

The altercation between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Angela Magana, which took place over the weekend at the UFC Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, was caught on video.

Cyborg and Magana were arguing about Magana’s constant slams of Cyborg on social media, when Cyborg took it a step further and punched Magana. The altercation was diffused when the fighters were separated, but the incident was caught on video, which was obtained by FanSided.

