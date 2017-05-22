HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg Punching Angela Magana Incident Caught on Video

May 22, 2017
The altercation between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Angela Magana, which took place over the weekend at the UFC Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, was caught on video.

Cyborg and Magana were arguing about Magana’s constant slams of Cyborg on social media, when Cyborg took it a step further and punched Magana. The altercation was diffused when the fighters were separated, but the incident was caught on video, which was obtained by FanSided.

  • Mike Griffin

    Roid rage again.

  • Adrian Czmielewski

    The moment we’re all waiting for is blocked -_-

  • jbwilson24

    She’s going to find out the difference between the law of contract and tort/criminal law. Can’t punch someone outside of a cage and get away with it, unless you can meet one of the defences to assault/battery. Provocation defences are hard to mount.

  • Usmc8408

    Damn it!!!! I wanted so bad to see Angela smacked in that Matt Hughes looking face!

    In addition, how the HELL is she even still in the UFC?!

               

