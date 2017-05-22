Cris Cyborg Punched Angela Magana, Police Called at UFC Fighter Retreat

Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Angela Magana were reportedly involved in a physical altercation at the UFC Athlete Retreat over the weekend.

The incident apparently took place outside the fighter hotel when Cyborg confronted Magana over the numerous social media jabs she’s taken at Cyborg. Magana has consistently posted sharp comments about Cyborg’s past anti-doping infractions, as well as taking personal shots at her over her looks and the like.

Only 1 day to vote on #yourmajesty poll in previous tweet. Its anonymous you pussies. Who wore it better? Please see previous tweet to vote pic.twitter.com/ivLD7HD7vk — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) April 27, 2017

The two had words, which quickly escalated to the point of Cyborg punching Magana in the face. Some reports say she was wobbled, but didn’t go down, while Magana’s friend Bec Rawlings tweeted that, “Magana was not rocked… but does have a busted lip.” She later added that she thought Cyborg almost immediately regretted the incident.

Magana was rocked but didn't fall to the ground. It was broken up after. Cyborg has been very upset about some personal tweets from Magana. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2017

Cris Cyborg just confronted Angela Magana for her numerous derogatory social media posts and things got heated. — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) May 21, 2017

Managa insisted that she did not call police, that UFC officials did, but she did press charges against Cyborg.

As of the time of publication, UFC officials had not responded to a request for comment on the situation.

I was the victim of roid rage today. Hope it was worth your job. Sue happy lawyers hitting me up left and right now #Cyborg — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 22, 2017

Lets be clear I did not call cops UFC did. But I decided to press charges after speaking with them. I have my teeth pic.twitter.com/BKrAMpz8Sy — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 22, 2017

