Cris Cyborg Punched Angela Magana, Police Called at UFC Fighter Retreat

May 22, 2017
8 Comments

Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Angela Magana were reportedly involved in a physical altercation at the UFC Athlete Retreat over the weekend.

The incident apparently took place outside the fighter hotel when Cyborg confronted Magana over the numerous social media jabs she’s taken at Cyborg. Magana has consistently posted sharp comments about Cyborg’s past anti-doping infractions, as well as taking personal shots at her over her looks and the like. 

The two had words, which quickly escalated to the point of Cyborg punching Magana in the face. Some reports say she was wobbled, but didn’t go down, while Magana’s friend Bec Rawlings tweeted that, “Magana was not rocked… but does have a busted lip.” She later added that she thought Cyborg almost immediately regretted the incident.

RELATED > Cris Cyborg Punching Angela Magana Incident Caught on Video

Managa insisted that she did not call police, that UFC officials did, but she did press charges against Cyborg.

As of the time of publication, UFC officials had not responded to a request for comment on the situation.

  • cheflacsto

    Sounds like a loud mouth got what she deserved. It’s ashame Cyborg didn’t have the restraint to ignore her. Angela is right about one thing, this will probably be it for Cyborg with the UFC.

    • TheCerealKiller

      Why would it effect her UFC career?? It’s her personal life, she now has a legal issue to deal with and then back to work.

      • 1whiteman

        UFC has a tendency to suspend fighters involved in physical assault cases.

      • TheCerealSpiller

        Yeah Jon Jones legal problems didn’t effect his career at all

        • 1whiteman

          Or Anthony Rumble, or Julianne Pena, or Thiago Silva, or Diego Brandao, or others. Let’s not forget UFC suspended Matt Mitrione for just SAYING bad things about a fighter.

    • deepgrim

      you wonder if cyborg could counter sue, for bullying and mental torture, the abuse cyborg gets online over her looks would have driven many to dare i say it suicide. Online bullying is just sickening these days

  • Madeline Tougood

    screw the UFC they only signed cyborg so they can hold her and not give here any fights, they know she would be the best female fighter they ever had, but the UFC is only into promoting prissy crossfit models instead of real fighters

    • uncle

      Why do you think UFC made a 145 division?

               

