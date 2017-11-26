Cris Cyborg Preparing for Holly Holm by Boxing Former Champion Mia St. John

(Video courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

It took quite some time for the fight between UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm to come together, but now that it has, Cyborg has take a deep dive into training.

Holm is a former world champion boxer, so it only makes sense that Cyborg, who is already a world-class striker, has enlisted the services of Mia St. John, one of Holm’s former peers. St. John fought Holm in an IBA Super Lightweight title fight, losing via unanimous decision, so she has first hand knowledge of what Cyborg is up against.

Cyborg vs. Holm will take place on the UFC 219 fight card, which is scheduled for Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

