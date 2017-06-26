Cris Cyborg Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges

Cris “Cyborg” Justino entered a plea of not guilty to battery charges stemming from an altercation with Angela Magana during the UFC Athlete Retreat in May. According to TMZ, Cyborg plans to fight the misdemeanor charge.

The incident happened in Las Vegas on May 21 outside of the fighter hotel when Cyborg confronted Magana over the numerous social media jabs she’s taken at her. Magana has consistently posted sharp comments about Cyborg’s past anti-doping infractions, as well as taking personal shots at her over her looks. Video of the incident later surfaced.

Police were called to the scene of the altercation and Cyborg was cited but not arrested. She faces a penalty of up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000 if found guilty.

The Brazilian is due back in court in August. Cyborg is expected to face Megan Anderson for he vacant women’s 145-pound at UFC 214 on July 29.

