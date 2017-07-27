Cris Cyborg on Ronda Rousey and Germaine de Randamie Ahead of UFC 214

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 27, 2017
Cris “Cyborg” Justino talked about her longstanding rivalry with Ronda Rousey and where their relationship stands in her UFC 214 Open Workout scrum with the media. She also declared that Germaine de Randamie, who was stripped of the UFC featherweight belt for refusing to fight Cyborg, was never truly the champion.

Cyborg meets Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

TRENDING > Jon Jones on Why He Took His Shirt Off at the UFC 214 Presser

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

