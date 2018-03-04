Cris Cyborg on Adopting a Child: ‘This is Gonna Change My Life’ (UFC 222 Post)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 4, 2018
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Cris Cyborg made the second defense of her UFC featherweight title on Saturday night, but now she’s focused on something even bigger in her life than her belt. Her niece. 

While everyone in the fight world is shifting their focus to who is next for Cyborg, she is shifting her focus to her niece, to whom she made a promise several years ago that she would adopt her and bring her to the United States.

TRENDING > Megan Anderson Wants Her Crack at Cris Cyborg

Now that Cyborg has become an American citizen and is settled in her new country, she is ready to adopt her niece and bring her to the United States as well.

Cyborg spoke about the situation at the UFC 222 post-fight press conference in the above video.

               

