Cris Cyborg NOT in Inaugural UFC Featherweight Title Fight, Takes It Out on Twitter

For the longest time, UFC president Dana White said there just weren’t enough top-level women to fill a 145-pound division in the Octagon.

Now, after having decided to institute the weight class with a championship fight at UFC 208, the promotion is going to do so without the one woman in the world that has ruled the division for the past 10 years… Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Cyborg had fought, begged, and pleaded for a UFC women’s featherweight division for years to no avail.

When the UFC finally decided to launch the weight class, it tried to put her in the inaugural title fight, but negotiations failed to produce a title fight with timing that suited the UFC. So they moved on.

As you might imagine, Cyborg is pissed, and she turned to Twitter to let out years of frustration in a marathon outburst.

Just 2 months ago there was no girls at 145 to fight. Now they have a girl who’s 0-2 fighting for the belt just to disrespect me. — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

When you don’t have legit rankings you get 1-5 vs 10-0 for a belt. And you get people like me waiting for a division now on the outside — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

The worst part is I fought for the division. I didn’t turn down I title fight I asked for a march date. 10 years no division and no respect — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

The problem is there is no one to set the rankings in the @ufc they can take a girl with 2 straight losses and no fights in MMA at 145 https://t.co/rX2QFQcjzd — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

You know what when you know your boss just doesn’t want to @MiddleEasy promote you even though you work hard for the company — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

Anyone remember when the @ufc gave @RondaRousey a belt at a press conference? #cmonson I’m world champ 145 10 years the fans know the truth — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

If the UFC is forcing me to 140 and they know they are making 145 why did they want me to kill myself to fight? @KevinI @ufc @YahooSports — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

They won’t let me defend my world title at 145 @KevinI @ufc @YahooSports and I can’t fight feb because the cut to 140 was dangerous 4 health — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

The @Ufc gives @RondaRousey 1 year to prepare for he belt, they can’t give me 2 weeks. I am world champ this division was made for who? — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

I’m tired of working for a boss who doesn’t like me — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

Can other fighters explain the #AliAct2MMA #mmafa and how it would help the fighters? https://t.co/hfqCLKwIWL — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

I don’t fight for the belt I fight for respect and that’s why fans will follow to see me fight in any organization with any promoter https://t.co/uPrg2nhXAA — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

It does not seem right @jonfitchdotnet that @espn ranks me #1 p4p and the @UFC can take a girl who never fought MMA 145 n is 0-2 n give belt — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

Please let me know how I can help make change @jonfitchdotnet @MMAFA — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

.@BigRoche I accepted a fight with Holly for UFC brasilia when she didn’t make the date I asked for march. I didn’t turn anything down — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

For my fans, I did not turn down the title fight. I accepted to fight Holly at UFC brasilia then she missed the date and I asked for march — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

#GDR is a talented fighter but @InvictaFights has promoted @MeganA_mma to where she has a larger social media presence. — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

I have always done my best when I fight hoping @danawhite would respect that, but it’s not going to change no matter how many fights I win — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

Anyone remember when Dana was on @WhitlockJason saying 145 had no women? It’s personal not sport — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

.@oldmanryoji when did the idea of 145 come?The only reason I couldn’t make it n 8 weeks was my body still recovering from 140 ufc brasilia — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

If @BellatorMMA and @ufc have a 145lbs champ but I havent lost in 10 years and Im willing 2 fight all, who is the real world champ? #CmonSon pic.twitter.com/wVK9TTr6UB — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

.@Reed_Tyler21 @BellatorMMA @ufc I am the first fighter ever to test with @usantidoping for 1 year BEFORE fighting in the octagon pic.twitter.com/MqVtGpDMwh — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

.@sports_god1 @UFCONFOX I was asking for more time to recover from a bad weight cut to 140 after being pressured to fight at that weight — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016

I’m world champ no one has beaten me. One of these girls is 0-2 her last fights. The other last fought 145 5 years ago. Not a world title https://t.co/4JQhGYVfT0 — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 14, 2016