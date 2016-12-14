HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg NOT in Inaugural UFC Featherweight Title Fight, Takes It Out on Twitter

December 14, 2016
103 Comments

For the longest time, UFC president Dana White said there just weren’t enough top-level women to fill a 145-pound division in the Octagon.

Now, after having decided to institute the weight class with a championship fight at UFC 208, the promotion is going to do so without the one woman in the world that has ruled the division for the past 10 years… Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Cris Cyborg vs Gina CaranoCyborg had fought, begged, and pleaded for a UFC women’s featherweight division for years to no avail. 

When the UFC finally decided to launch the weight class, it tried to put her in the inaugural title fight, but negotiations failed to produce a title fight with timing that suited the UFC. So they moved on. 

As you might imagine, Cyborg is pissed, and she turned to Twitter to let out years of frustration in a marathon outburst.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg: ‘UFC Doesn’t Respect Me’

Check it out…

  • Neil Jackson

    3 Botch Jobs in a row, Cyborg, Conor, GSP, what a joke, the hot headed tyrant Dana White and his bully tactics have worn out their welcome, UFC would be better off without him now. I hope the PPV numbers for UFC 206 were abysmal. I hope the new fighter’s association does well.

    • itsThatGuy whosaysstuff

      i 110% agree the best move the UFC can make right now is to get RID of White

      • edawg90 .

        says the guy who thinks a known steroid user should get a title shot.

    • Ron

      Dana still has some pull, but if you think these decisions came down from Dana alone then you are an idiot. IMG paid 4+ billion for the company. They didn’t spend that kind of money to let Dana White make big decisions like this. If it was up to Dana Cyborg wouldn’t be in the UFC and there wouldn’t be a 145 divison. Also, funny how you don’t mention why Cyborg turned down not one, but TWO different chances to fight for the 145 strap….

  • Benoit de Dam

    Germaine is a good fighter but we can’t deny than Cyborg deserves more a title shot than her…

    • Juan Diablo

      True, but they can’t make her accept the fight. She passed so Germaine is up

    • edawg90 .

      She was busted for steroids…she doesn’t deserve a title fight.

      • itsThatGuy whosaysstuff

        years ago YEARSSS

  • Levon Anderson

    She should calm down and take a deep breath…..I know it sucks that she doesn’t get first shot at the title but there is a division now and they can no longer deny her fights at her weight. She should relax get healthy and then take that shiny gold belt from whomever they have keeping it warm for her. She was the 1st Strike Force champ and the 1st Invicta champ I know she wanted to be the 1st UFC champ but that won’t stop her from being UFC champ.

  • Phineas Phogg

    I am no fan of CC, but the correct/equitable approach to this new division ought to’ve been to name her as the Champ, and decree the impending HH bout The Eliminator for the right to fight CC for the strap. Instead, and idiotically, we see the longtime and patently-obvious Uncrowned Champ still in limbo, while the belt is to go to an obvious pretender to the throne. If there is method to Dana’s instant madness, it is certainly a well-hidden secret.

    • Juan Diablo

      I’m annoyed that she turned down the fights but I agree that she should have just been handed the belt upon inception of the division, for the sole fact that Ronda was when her division was created.

      • Prince Randorson

        How can you hand someone the belt of a division that they need 12 weeks to cut weight for? I know, she only need 12 and not 10 because of the horrible weight cut she had made to 140. Not an excuse, its only 5 more pounds and it almost killed her, and she says she needs 10 weeks minimum to make 145.

        • Juan Diablo

          All that other stuff, to me, doesn’t matter- they did it for Ronda in the class she fought in so the same should have been done for borg

          • Prince Randorson

            “other stuff” you mean being able to make the weight? No, the UFC never gave ronda a title shot at a weight class that she cant make in 8 weeks.

          • Juan Diablo

            See now you are using pointless markers like “8 weeks” to validate your silly POV. I’m talking about what weight they fight at, not some arbitrary amount of time it takes them to get to said weight Hoss lol

          • Prince Randorson

            Not a pointless marker. It is somewhat arbitrary in that a small range of time is acceptable, but for a promoter, it would be crazy to have a fighter in a weight class that they claim they need 10 weeks to make, or else their health will be seriously affected. Hoss lol

          • Juan Diablo

            Listen precious- she fights at 145, and time it takes to get down to the weight she fights at is a pointless marker

          • Prince Randorson

            No sweetheart, the time it takes a fighter to make weight is something a promoter must consider.

          • Juan Diablo

            The promoter doesn’t have to consider anything cupcake, recent matchmaking makes that very clear. Promoter is gonna do what promoter wants to do

          • Prince Randorson

            What recent matches were made for people who need 10 weeks to make thier weight?

          • Juan Diablo

            That’s not how matchmaking is done but nice try lol

          • Prince Randorson

            You’re right, that’s not how matchmaking is done, because it would be crazy to have people fight at weights they need 10 weeks to make. Not sue what youre loling about goofy.

    • edawg90 .

      She was busted for using steroids…she deserves no such thing, moron.

      • Phineas Phogg

        Hey, numbnuts, that was several years ago, and she has passed all manner of screenings since. Dana and the UFC have hired her to fight for that organization. If your bent is to ban all who’ve ever juiced, you’re gonna need a bigger boat, Quint. Plan on chartering an ocean liner. Now change your Depends, put your pajamas back on, and get back down in your mother’s basement. Your skin mags are next to the Vaseline, just the way you left them.

  • Overkillwfo

    Sorry, hun. You used roids back in the day, and you still look like a roided out GUY. The effects of using steroids do not simply “go away” when you stop using them if you keep training. None of us want to see your ugly *** in the ring. Stop crying and quit. No one will care. You damn sure aren’t going into modeling if you do…

    • itsThatGuy whosaysstuff

      shes been clean of roids for years has jumped through hoops proving it, gets tested more then any other fighter and is a REAL champion unlike that fat baby whale Rousey

      • Ron

        Real champion? How so? Half of the women she has fought were 135 and even some 125 lb fighters. She is NEVER the smaller fighter in any of her MMA fights. Ronda on the other hand fought women who were her size and some even a little bigger than her. Ronda fought more actual contenders. Please tell me how Cyborg, who was caught cheating, and fought smaller women in smaller organizations is MORE of a champion then Rousey, who has NEVER been caught cheating (even through an Olympic career) and fought women her size?

        • Kumite

          Ronda fought fighters who don’t belong in the UFC. She fought amateurs.

          • Juan Diablo

            And she never bothered to improve her skills, she coasted by dominating a sport that was in it’s infancy. While she was coasting the sport left her behind, and Nunes is gonna hammer that fact home

          • Kumite

            That’s if she doesn’t gas out after one round.

          • Juan Diablo

            Shouldn’t take that long. Once she eats that first shot and realizes it stings much more than those Holm shots that she ate then she is going to fight scared. That will lead to an early finish for Nunes

          • himmler adams

            Rousey was a fraud who got exposed and KO’d.

        • John Youwer

          Ronda fought actual contenders? Are you kidding me, she fought maids.

      • Hurthle

        Cryborg will never be champion in a legitimate organization. She is like a female Fedor fighting cans and inexperienced fighters.

        • Sweet Swing

          There is the novice…Fedor did not fight cans. He fought the best the world had to offer at the time. People like you just follow the “whose hot” in the news, jump on the bandwagon and pretends to know the fight game.

          • edawg90 .

            Doesn’t change the fact that Cyborg juiced and got busted. She should be happy anyone signs her let alone fight for a belt.

          • Sweet Swing

            Tons of fighters juiced and got busted way more recently than cyborg and they still have active careers.

      • disqus_VE8QZFagTJ

        steroids have PERMANENT performance enhancing properties, hence why she still looks unnatural. she is not a REAL champion, she is a cheater that complained about the lack of a weight class for years. Then when the weight class is created AND offered to her on two separate occasions, she says she can’t make weight.

        Maybe if she didn’t do steroids all those years to permanently put on significant amounts of muscle over her competitors, she would be able to drop to 145 easily.

        • deepgrim

          if they have permanent enhancing qualities, why does vitor look terribly out of shape now?

          • Prince Randorson

            lol, good joke but he’s right. Bone density, hand size, shoulder width and other factors are altered for life. It is possible that she is somehow naturally like that, idk.

        • Dale Phillips

          LOL!! YOu have no idea what you’re talking about if you believe that. I’ve been in athletic competition much of my life and been around guys whom take roids. The performance enhancing properties are not permanent. Period. Also, when it comes to fighting if you don’t have the talent and skill no amount of roids is going to help you. Shows your ignorance of the fight game. Check out one of Anne Wolf’s fights against a very obviously roided up female. Wolf didn’t complain about it…she just beat her a$$ and kept going in the boxing ring. Bottom line is that Cyborg is just so talented and hard working that no female is even close to her.

      • edawg90 .

        She is in no way shape or form a real champion. Real champions don’t take steroids to get to the pinnacle of their sport and then whine that they don’t get respect.

        • Juan Diablo

          Does that include Bones?

  • Ron

    Ugh, I really do not like this woman. She has complained for YEARS about a lack of a 145 division. They created one for her, offered her 2 different dates to fight for the title (one 8 weeks and the other 10 weeks out) and she turned them both down. Then she has the audacity to complain about the fact that the UFC decided to make the fight for the 145 lb strap without her. Step up to the challenge. You expect to run the show when you just got to this promotion? New’s flash Cyborg, the UFC does not “need” you nearly as bad as you “need” them. When they offer you what you want then you suck it up and make it work. If you were so hurt from cutting an additional 5 lbs that you need more then 8 weeks to get in shape to fight then I suggest you just be happy they are actually putting in a 145 lb division. Get healthy, then come back. Instead you come off like a complete cry baby because the UFC didn’t bend over backwards to accommodate you.

  • Ron

    LOL, you two are complete morons. “Ronda fought fighters who don’t belong in the UFC. She fought amateurs.” And Cyborg fought who again? Lina Lansberg (6-2), Leslie Smith (8-7), Faith Van Duen (5-3), Charmaine Tweet (9-5), Fiona Muxlow (6-3)? The only 2 legit people she has fought since testing positive for steroids has been Marloes Coenen and Daria Ibragimove. Lina Lansberg had a decent record, but mainly against nobodies. So lets see, not counting the fight Cyborg tested positive for the total record of her opponents is (her last 7 fights): 66 wins (32 coming from Coenen and Ibragimove) and 29 losses. Now lets see what Rondas last 7 opponents record is. 85 wins-28 losses. Hmmm…. That’s weird. Ronda’s last 7 opponents have 19 more wins and one less loss. Geeee, I guess you don’t know what the hell you are talking about Kumite. Hey “itsthatGuy”- there IS a weightclass for her in Invicta and in EVERY place she has fought except for the UFC, and she still fought 135 and 125 lb fighters because there are not many 145 lb women fighters. Just like the men, the bigger they get the harder it is to find quality athletic fighters. I’m fine with you not liking Rousey. I get why people don’t like her, but to say that Cyborg is “more” of a champ than Rousey is just stupid. Both women have dominated their weightclass. Ronda HAS fought better competition, but to fair to Cyborg its not because Cyborg was ducking quality fights, there just isn’t as many 145 lb contenders as there are 135. Also, they have tried, TWICE to give Cyborg the belt and division she wants and she turned them both down. Whose fault was that?

    • Kumite

      Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Bethe Correia, Cat Zingano all don’t belong in the UFC and were in championship fights. What a joke. At least the fighters Cyborg fights weren’t in the UFC weren’t title fights so I’m know wtf I’m talking about, little boy!

      • edawg90 .

        The fact you are defending a known cheat tells otherwise, slackjaw…

        • Kumite

          Facts mate. Not my fault that in denial or don’t have sufficient knowledge about this sport.

          • Ron

            Kumite, you are maybe the dumbest poster I have seen post on an MMA article and that is saying ALOT. I will go through the ones you mentioned one at a time: Liz Carmouche is 11-5 now and was 8-3 when she fought Rousey. She was a top woman fighter in SF and Invicta. Hell, just her record alone makes her better than anyone Cyborg has fought in the her past 7 fights except Marloes Coenen who beat her in SF for the bantamweight title. Yah, that’s right, the BEST fighter that Cyborg has fought at 145 fought for the 135 lb title in SF against the same woman you trash. Go figure. Moving along… Sarah McMann is 10-3 now and was undefeated at 9-0 when she fought Ronda. The only losses she has are to Miesha Tate, who you claim should be on the UFC or not depending on your idiotic logic, Ronda, and Nunes. Once again, way better than anyone Cyborg has fought. Alexis Davis is 17-7 now and was 16-5 when challenging Rousey. She was also coming off of a 5 fight win streak in which she beat 2 of the same people Cyborg beat (Baszler and Akano). Also, once again, a better record than anyone Cyborg has fought in the last 7 fights. Correia is 10-2 now and was also undefeated at 9-0 when she fought Rousey. Correia also fought Baszler who Cyborg fought and her only 2 losses came to Rousey and Pennington who is also a tough fighter. Zigano (maybe the dumbest of your statements) is 9-2 now and was also undefeated when she fought Rousey at 9-0. She beat Miesha Tate AND Amanda Nunes to earn her shot. You are an idiot. How you see any of them as worse then Faith Van Duen or Leslie Smith is beyond me.

          • Kumite

            Other than Tate, everyone that Rousey beat are gatekeepers or made to look like one. You sir are a dumb f*ck!

          • Prince Randorson

            lol, he deleted all his comments. Hope he dosent kill himself.

      • Prince Randorson

        Wait, you are not saying that those women dont belong in the ufc, sarcastically?

        • Kumite

          what’s this sarcasm u speak of? I only speak the truth.

          • Prince Randorson

            So you really think that, Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Bethe Correia and I guess Miesha Tate didnt belong in the UFC?

          • Kumite

            Are you blind? Did I say Miesha Tate? Nope. But if you’re asking me now, I’ll say no given her terrible performances to Cat, Holly, Nunes, Rousey and Pennington.

          • Prince Randorson

            Are you blind?

            “and I guess Miesha Tate”

            So are you trolling or just really stupid?

          • Kumite

            Looks like you’re both since I never mentioned her to begin with. And yes all those other girls don’t belong either.

            Does that answer your condescending question?

          • Prince Randorson

            Is English your first language? On the chance that you are extremely stupid, and not just trolling, I’ll walk you through this.

            I was the first to mention Tate. I did so because you listed so many other women that Ronda fought and it seemed odd to leave Tate out. You failed to comprehend what I wrote, completely missing the phrase, “I guess” and the question mark punctuation. You then responded as if instead of asking if you include Tate, I just assumed that you had.

            When you write really dumb things, it’s hard for people to interact with you, without sounding patronizing or condescending.

          • Kumite

            You throw in a name i didn’t mention, that makes u a stupid dumb f#ck with a low iq ya r#tard.

          • Prince Randorson

            lol ok, no need to get all triggered kid.

            I asked if you include tate, since it seemed a valid extension of your postion. Then you verified that I was correct. Then you threw a temper tantrum.

          • Kumite

            And I said she didn’t belong in the UFC

            Case closed.

          • Prince Randorson

            Redundant much? I just said that you verified I was correct in extending your postion to tate. I just wanted to pin down exactly how ridiculously stupid your opinion is.

            Case closed.

          • Kumite

            So admit I was right that Tate don’t belong in the UFC? U just proved what an idiot you are.

          • Prince Randorson

            You’re not making any sense, still.

          • Kumite
          • Prince Randorson

            Those you’re three brain cells?

          • Kumite

            Got three times more than u apparently.

          • Prince Randorson

            And how is that apparent? It sounds like you dont even understand the words you are trying to use. You’re like a trained ape who has learned to generally mimic human, speech based on tone.

          • Kumite

            And yet u talk about things that aren’t event relevant to begin with. Get back to me when u know what the topic is about … sigh!

          • Prince Randorson

            I think you mean “what the topic is”. I have no idea what youre refering to, Sounds a desperate attempt by a dummy to spin things. Take a look above, the topic is you explaining exactly how stupid your opinion is.

          • Kumite

            Get back to me when u know what you’re talking about, dummy.

          • Prince Randorson

            Take a look above, the topic is you explaining exactly how stupid your opinion is.

          • Kumite

            Get back to me when u know what you’re on about, dummy fcukwit.

          • Prince Randorson

            Are you having a stroke? What Im “on about”, is right above. I’ll quote for you.

            ” the topic is you explaining exactly how stupid your opinion is.”

            You can stop punishing yourself and slink off anytime.

          • Kumite

            Get back to me when you’re not being a fcukwit and know what you’re actually on about.

          • Prince Randorson

            Ok Im back. Here’s “what Im on about”. You said stome really dumb shlt, I asked a question to see exactly how dumb you are. You got super butthurt, then confirmed you were really, really dumb. Now you’re stuck in a loop of making yourself look more stupid with every comment.

            Did you get it this time? Just write “Get back to me . . .”, again if you are too dumb to ever possibly get it.

          • Kumite

            get back to me when you know what you’re on about instead of being a fcukwit.

          • Prince Randorson

            That’s what I figured. Say it again monkey.

          • Kumite

            get back to me when ur not a fcukwit. u wanna keep doing this? i can do this all day and night buddy. keep being a fcukwit.

          • Prince Randorson

            LOL, there you go. Good monkey! Im sure you can keep being a “fcukwit” all day and night. Not sure what a “fcukwit” is, Im guessing its ebonics or some sort of trash people slang.

            Say it again monkey. I command it.

          • Kumite

            There goes your low iq as usual fcukwit.

          • Prince Randorson

            Hey, bad monkey! That’s not what I trained you to say!

            “There goes your low iq as usual fcukwit.”

            Lol, thats not even a sentence!

            If you dont write “get back to me . . ” or “fcukwit” in all of your comments, Im going to have to spank you. Does “fcukwit” have a meaning around the zoo that you live in, or do you just have an unfortunate case of turrets and a speech impediment?

            I know your punishing yourself out of self-hatred for having made such stupid comments, but you dont have to be so hard on yourself. Learn your lesson, humble up and PLEASE, if you have suicidal thoughts, talk to someone!

          • Kumite

            Get back to me when u know what you’re rambling on about fcukwit.

  • Hurthle

    Cryborg has turned down numerous fights at 140 & 145, always excuses of not being able to make weight. Just stay in Brazil and fight cans & nobodies like you have done your entire career.

    • D’On’ta’y Smiff

      after Ronda takes the 135 belt from Nunez, she should defend against Cyborg. *
      *Cyborg gets to weigh any weight she wants and choose the weight they fight at. Cyborg also gets to ingest copious amounts of “vitamins” Any deviation from this = Ronda ducking Cyborg….

  • Marco Esteban

    This dude is a crybaby, couldn’t fight decently as a man and now whining because his pusy is hurting..

    • himmler adams

      Cy-guy has gender issues

  • TKDGuy

    I’m tired of hearing from and about Cyborg. She’ll likely face the FW titleholder, unless of course she can’t make the weight. Anyone want to bet that Cyborg asks for a catchweight fight at 150?

    • himmler adams

      cry more cry cyborg the guy is mad all the time.

  • edawg90 .

    She should have thought about that before she took steroids…Now she wonders why she doesn’t get any respect.

  • edawg90 .

    She is a cheater and shouldn’t be allowed to fight for a Goddamn thing let alone a belt.

  • Prince Randorson

    She is only 1″ taller than ronda and shorter than several 135ers. Why cant she make weight? Why does she need 10 weeks to make 145? Sounds like she needs to be at 155.

    • MikeMcK

      Right, because everyone who shares the same height is capable of making the same weight….

      • Prince Randorson

        I hope you’re smart enough to realize that is not my point. In fact, it’s essentially the opposite of my point. If she cant make the weight, and so many others at her height can, what is the difference?

      • Juan Diablo

        The prince has obviously never met a Samoan lol

        • Prince Randorson

          Is cyborg a samoan? She does look fat to me, like most samonas. Are samoans not tall? You didnt think this one through very well.

    • Gary Purcell

      Why can’t the ones that want to fight Cyborg meet her half way and “gain” some weight?? Why is all on Cyborg”s shoulders to make the weight??

      • Prince Randorson

        Who are you refering to? Haven’t all the women she fought met her at catch weight?
        I think there is a feeling that cyborg could drop muscle to make weight. She is only 1″ taller than rousey and shorter than many female 135ers. Few carry as much muscle as she does. Rin Nakai is heavily muscled, but makes her weight. Cyborgs appearance make many biased against her. She has the same features that are associated with female abuse of anabolics. It is possible that she is naturally extremely masculine, but hard for most to buy. SInce we know that anabolic steroid use can infer life-long or multi decade long benefits, like hand size, jaw structure, shoulder width and bone density, many female fighters may feel that cyborg dosent deserve accommodations.

  • Dale Phillips

    Cyborg has all respect from me. She is the best p4p female MMA’er there is and its not even close from what I’ve seen of the fighters out there. I’ve said from the beginning that she should have never cut to 140lbs as it was to devastating to her health. Dana wanted this to happen, he knew what he was doing when he asked Cyborg to try and cut to 140lbs that quickly for a catch weight fight. Cyborg please stop cutting your weight down so far just to accommodate them. Everyone and you already know who the best is and there is nothing for you to prove…let all challengers come to you.

  • himmler adams

    Cyborg has some serious gender issues and is half male anyway. Maybe a fight with Bruce Jenner is the next step? Cy Guy has a beard and a pair. deal with it.

  • Ron

    No, the spit in the face was whining for years about no 145 lb division then the UFC gives her TWO chances to fight for the title and she turns them down.

  • lulzer

    Steroid changed her body with them, then steroid turned down two fights, and steroid hasn’t fought anybody. Go cry in Brazil, steroid.

  • BigE

    Why cry about not being in a fight at a date you said you weren’t ready for? Get ready and beat the champ and take the belt. That’s all there is to it.

               

