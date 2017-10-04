               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee

featuredKevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Teases His UFC Return, Names Several Possible Opponents

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredCoach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

Cris Cyborg Not Happy with Current UFC Offer for Her Next Fight

October 4, 2017
NoNo Comments

Cris “Cyborg” Justino was ready to fight at UFC 219 in December but as of now there’s no indication that she’ll actually return on that date.

Late Tuesday night, Cyborg revealed via Twitter that an upcoming meeting she had scheduled with the UFC to hash out a new contract was cancelled when she discovered the purse that was being offered for a proposed fight with former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

“My meeting with the UFC for next week has been canceled,” Cyborg wrote on Twitter. “They want to pay me less to fight Holly Holm than I made to fight Tonya Evinger.”

Following her fight with Evinger in July where she became the undisputed women’s featherweight champion, Cyborg told MMAWeekly.com that she had one fight left on her current UFC deal with a time limit to book that matchup by October.

Obviously, Cyborg wasn’t expected to fight as early as October but she was hopeful that they could come to an agreement on a new deal that would allow her to sign an updated contract to remain in the UFC.

“The UFC is the best MMA promotion in the world. I have been the best female MMA fighter in the world for a long time according to most fans. Now that I am UFC champion the company and myself have some more time to get things right and establish a healthy working relationship,” Cyborg said back in August. “It is my goal that I can continue fighting for the best promotion in the world and make the biggest fights the fans want to see.”

According to the salary figures released by the California State Athletic Commission, Cyborg earned $200,000 for her fight against Evinger where she won the women’s featherweight title.

Unfortunately it appears Cyborg and the UFC have come to an impasse in negotiations for her new deal and the next fight that would serve as her first title defense.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA