Cris Cyborg: Megan Anderson Has to Handle Her Problem with UFC for Fight to Happen

March 10, 2018
Following UFC 222, featherweight champ Cris Cyborg insisted that she is more than willing to fight bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes, former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson, or anyone else the UFC deems the next contender to her title.

Though most people seem to find a champion vs. champion match-up with Nunes the most appealing, including UFC president Dana White, that fight isn’t going to happen, at least it won’t be the next bout for Nunes.

After beating Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222, Cyborg indicated that she’d fight Nunes, as long as it wasn’t at UFC 224 in Brazil in early May. It was just too much too soon for her, as Cyborg has fought three times in the past seven months.

UFC officials this week confirmed that they had moved on from that fight happening, instead finalizing and already verbally agreed upon UFC 224 headliner between Nunes and top contender Raquel Pennington. If Nunes successfully defends against Pennington and emerges unscathed, it’s possible that a Cyborg vs. Nunes bout could join the UFC 226 roster in July that already includes heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

So what about Anderson? She and Cyborg have already been scheduled to fight in the Octagon, but Anderson had to withdraw from the bout because of undisclosed personal reasons. Despite having withdrawn in the past, Anderson was quick to call out Cyborg after she beat Kunitskaya. 

Cyborg is okay with that match-up too, and talked about it at the UFC 222 post-fight press conference, indicating that if Anderson worked out her personal issues and got things straightened out with the UFC, the fight could happen.

Who do you want to see Cyborg fight next?

               

