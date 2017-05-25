Cris Cyborg May Be Facing Felony Charges; Angela Magana Intends to Sue

Though most altercations between fighters outside of the cage seem to eventually play out within the cage, that won’t happen with Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Angela Magana. For one, they are separated by two weight classes. It appears more likely their incident will be resolved in a courtroom, as Magana intends to sue Cyborg.

The incident occurred outside the fighter hotel during the UFC Athlete Retreat. Cyborg confronted Magana about the latter’s constant trolling of Cyborg via her social media accounts. The argument quickly escalated and Cyborg punched Magana in the face. A video of Cyborg punching Magana was later released via YouTube.

Magana later went to the hospital under her own power, according to police accounts. She was reportedly diagnosed with an “acute head injury, cervical strain, and laceration of the lip.” She was treated and released. Cyborg was initially charged with misdemeanor battery.

Magana now intends to pursue any and all legal means to make Cyborg pay for the incident.

“I’ve already retained a lawyer,” Magana told TMZ Sports, acknowledging that she intends to sue Cyborg. “Of course, most definitely. I have medical bills. I’m not going to pay those.”

Magana added that she has been in continuous talks with the district attorney’s office, which she said may increase the severity of the charge from a misdemeanor to a felony.

“I have another interview on the phone with the D.A. again this afternoon. I’ve been in talks with them. They are gonna be pressing assault charges. They want to press different assault charges, and it will be a felony.”

The incident did little to stifle Magana’s trash talk on social media. If anything, she’s only amped up her social media jabs, particularly with Cyborg supporters that have accused her of cyber bullying.

“People are accusing me of cyber bullying,” Magana said. “Man, how many fighters would be in trouble for that if that was something that can be said between fighters? You have to have some kind of a mental toughness, a mental dexterity to be a fighter, especially this day and age with things like Twitter and social media. She gets what she has coming: She’s a cheater.

“She (expletive) up, big time. You can’t do what you did. Now I’m going to get you as hard as I can get you.”

