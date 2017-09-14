Cris Cyborg Likens Jackson-Wink to Lance Armstrong’s Disgraced US Postal Cycling Team

With all the bricks falling on Jon Jones and the JacksonWink MMA fight team, what are a few more when you’re trying to get the fight you want?

Cris Cyborg certainly isn’t averse to piling a few more bricks on the pile, as Jones continues his spiral down the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency rabbit hole.

Ever since she won the UFC featherweight championship in July, Cyborg has been campaigning for a title defense against former UFC bantamweight champion and former world boxing champion Holly Holm. Holm and her team has said they’d take the fight, but it appears to be a matter of the UFC ponying up enough money to get her in the Octagon.

Holm, meanwhile, is a teammate of Jones, who is mired in his second go around with a UFC anti-doping violation. The infraction, if it stands, could see him issued a death sentence for his MMA career: a four-year suspension.

Cyborg’s Thursday tweet, taking a shot at JacksonWink, likened the team to Lance Armstrong‘s disgraced U.S. Postal Pro Cycling Team.

For those unfamiliar, Armstrong was the leader of the U.S. Postal Pro Cycling Team from 1998 to 2005. During his stint on the team, Armstrong won seven consecutive Tours de France, which is the pinnacle of professional cycling.

The only problem with his success? Drugs and illegal methods.

Armstrong’s team was mired in scandal that included the illegal use of testosterone, EPO, blood transfusions, and a myriad of other infractions. As such, Armstrong’s Tour de France victories were erased from the history books and he was banned from professional cycling for life.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Breaks his Silence: ‘I Would Never Do Steroids’

Jones wouldn’t technically be banned for life, but he wouldn’t be able to return until the age of 34 following a four-year layoff, if he were issued the heaviest of sanctions. It could potentially be a death sentence for his career.

Thus, Cyborg took aim and fired!

Well, tweeted.

“Coach @JacksonWinkMMA is the MMA version of the U.S. Postal Service Pro Cycling team. #ufc219 keep throwing rocks from the glass house.”

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.