HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg is STILL UFC Champ… But Who is Next? Twitter Has the Answer!

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dominance at UFC 219

hot-sauce-featuredDana White, the UFC, and Fans Receive an F-Bomb Strafing from Outgoing Fighter

hot-sauce-featuredBellator’s Top 4 Knockouts of 2017

Cris Cyborg is STILL UFC Champ… But Who is Next? Twitter Has the Answer!

December 31, 2017
NoNo Comments

Cris Cyborg took a unanimous decision over a game Holly Holm in the UFC 219 main event on Saturday night in Las Vegas, maintaining her spot atop the women’s side of mixed martial arts. 

The UFC featherweight champion couldn’t put Holm away, but she was dominant in her performance. She’d laid claim to the moniker “AND STILL UFC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD,” but who is next for the most dominant woman in the world?

Her fellow fighters chimed in on Twitter with a few ideas!

RELATED > Cris Cyborg Defeats Holly Holm, Wants Megan Anderson Next at UFC 221 in Australia

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA