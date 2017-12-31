Cris Cyborg is STILL UFC Champ… But Who is Next? Twitter Has the Answer!

Cris Cyborg took a unanimous decision over a game Holly Holm in the UFC 219 main event on Saturday night in Las Vegas, maintaining her spot atop the women’s side of mixed martial arts.

The UFC featherweight champion couldn’t put Holm away, but she was dominant in her performance. She’d laid claim to the moniker “AND STILL UFC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD,” but who is next for the most dominant woman in the world?

Her fellow fighters chimed in on Twitter with a few ideas!

Great fight ladies! Congrats Cris on retaining your belt! ???? @ufc I think there's only 1 fight to make now against a legit featherweight. #UFC219 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 31, 2017

Good fight ladies. I'd like to see it again. @ufc pic.twitter.com/lax0qwT4nd — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) December 31, 2017

I apologize for ever doubting you @criscyborg — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 31, 2017

Great fight for I’m the woman tonight @HollyHolm congrats @criscyborg — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 31, 2017

Great fucking fight! Respect to both ladies @HollyHolm @criscyborg — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) December 31, 2017

No disrespect to Cyborg, but I had @HollyHolm winning that one @ufc #UFC219 — Emily Peters Kagan Ⓥ (@EmilyPKagan) December 31, 2017

Such a great fight but what's next for Cris Cyborg? Who can come close? — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 31, 2017

@MeganA_mma stops her inside of 3. You heard it here first. — James Krause (@TheJamesKrause) December 31, 2017

Tremendous fight by both women! #respect to both. I have it Cyborg taking every round. @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 31, 2017

???????????????? great fight — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 31, 2017

Wish @HollyHolm would have gotten the win. Great person and great fighter ?? #ufc219 — Sara McMann (@Sara_McMann) December 31, 2017

Cyborg cannot be stopped by a mere mortals… T1000 #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/JM9I3KzlIr — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) December 31, 2017

I don’t care the results even Holly is my Hero — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) December 31, 2017

I got @Amanda_Leoa over both… you can mark my words… again. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) December 31, 2017