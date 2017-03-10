Cris Cyborg is Ready to Fight, Even if Germaine de Randamie Isn’t

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 10, 2017
Now clear of an alleged UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation, when will Cris “Cyborg” Justino be ready to return to the Octagon? How about now?

Cyborg hasn’t fought since September, when she scored a second-round TKO stoppage of Lina Lansberg in Brasilia, Brazil. 

Cris CyborgShe spent the next several months recovering from a couple difficult weight cuts that wreaked havoc on her body. Her recovery and the treatment she received forced Cyborg out of the opportunity she had been waiting years for, a shot at the inaugural UFC featherweight championship.

In her place, Germaine de Randamie scored over victory over Holly Holm to capture the UFC’s first belt for the women’s 145-pound weight class.

Cyborg’s treatment during her recovery from the difficult weight cuts also caused her to be flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a potential anti-doping violation in December. She was later granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption that cleared her of the violation, and now she’s ready to fight. And she doesn’t want to wait around, title shot or not.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Granted Exemption, Cleared of UFC Anti-Doping Violation

In a post to her Twitter account, Cyborg said, “My last fight was September. My body is recovered and ready to compete! I’m ready to start camp, even if Germaine de Randamie isn’t.”

If de Randamie isn’t ready, who should Cyborg fight next?

