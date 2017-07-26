Cris Cyborg Is Even Dangerous in the Hair Salon (UFC 214 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 214 Embedded, a day at the salon results in an accidental headbutt for featherweight title contender Cris Cyborg. Halfway across the country in Houston, her opponent Tonya Evinger evaluates the fear factor of her next assignment. In Long Island, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley flaunts his Bollywood credentials; his challenger Demian Maia spends time at home with his children in Sao Paulo. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier gets a spinal adjustment from his teammates before a tough training sessions, and returning challenger Jon Jones ignores the inclement weather and heads for a bike ride in the rain.

